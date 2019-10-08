Where are they now? The last Hearts team to go seven games without home league win

Where is he now? The 35-year-old now plays in the Juniors with Troon after quitting senior football in 2017. He also runs a gym.

We remember that plucky side and tell you what each of the players are up to now.

Where is he now? The goalkeeper is on loan at Alloa Athletic after dropping down to third in the pecking order at Kilmarnock.

Where is he now? Didn't move on from Hearts until 2017. Was one of few players not detested by Falkirk supporters in last year's relegation season and moved to Dundee in the summer.

Where is he now? Currently playing under Hearts legend John Robertson at Inverness CT. He joined the Highlanders after spells with Kilmarnock, Raith Rovers and Derry City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Edinburgh News, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Where is he now? Moved back to Australia the following summer where he's bounced around a few clubs before landing at Western Sydney Wanderers.

Where is he now? The centre-back is now in his fourth season with Inverness CT. He had a brief stint with St Johnstone after leaving Tynecastle, along with a loan spell at Dunfermline.

Where is he now? Undoubtedly the most successful of this team, Paterson moved to Cardiff in 2017 and went on to play in the English Premier League. Has been capped 11 times by Scotland.

Where is he now? Dropped into part-time football with East Fife in 2016 but has since made a meteoric rise back up the leagues with Livingston. Scored the opener against Celtic on Sunday.

Where is he now? The 33-year-old is currently in League One with Stranraer, who he's played for since the summer of 2017.

Where is he now? The forward-turned-winger is in his third season with League One side Airdrieonians.

a

Where is he now? The former winger was turned into a right-back at Dumbarton before joining Stranraer in the summer of 2018.

Where is he now? Won promotion back to the top flight with Hearts before moving on to Wigan in 2018. Re-signed for his former club this past summer.

Where is he now? Left Hearts at the end of the 2016/17 season and decided to move to America with Minnesota United. Later switched to the Colorado Rapids, where he plays alongside ex-Hearts teammate Danny Wilson.