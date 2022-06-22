Legendary tennis champion Serena Williams is back on the court.

After 12 months absence due to injury, it was thought the 23-time Grand Slam winner might retire.

But the US player has appeared at Eastbourne International and will return to Wimbledon next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Serena Williams celebrates after winning with Tunisia's Ons Jabeur at Eastbourne International (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

The 40-year-old was noticed with plasters on her cheek. Here’s why she was wearing them.

Why is Serena Williams wearing plasters on her face?

Serena Williams won the Eastbourne doubles alongside Ons Jabeur from Tunisia on Tuesday (June 21).

The veteran was seen wearing large black plasters or medical tape on her face.

According to The Times, this is due to a longstanding sinus problem Williams has.

The tape is meant to relieve pressure and pain from the condition.

Serena Williams previously spoke about having the condition in 2007.