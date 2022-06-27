Legendary tennis champion Serena Williams is back on the court.

After 12 months absence due to injury, it was thought the 23-time Grand Slam winner might retire.

But the US player appeared at Eastbourne International last week and returns to Wimbledon this week as a wildcard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Serena Williams celebrates after winning with Tunisia's Ons Jabeur at Eastbourne International (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

While playing, 40-year-old was noticed with plasters on her cheek. Here’s why she was wearing them.

Why is Serena Williams wearing plasters on her face?

Serena Williams won her first match in the Eastbourne doubles alongside Ons Jabeur from Tunisia on Tuesday (June 21).

However, the wildcard pair later had to withdraw from the competition after Jabeur suffered a right knee injury.

During matches, Williams was seen wearing large black plasters or medical tape on her face.

According to The Times, this is due to a longstanding sinus problem the player has. The tape is meant to relieve pressure and pain from the condition.

Serena Williams previously spoke about having the condition in 2007.

She said: “I’m a sinus sufferer. Playing tennis or pretty much doing anything every day is not easy when you have sinuses. You feel a lot of pressure, congestion and pain and training for grand slams...it’s not easy.”

What is sinusitis?

Sinusitis is the swelling of the sinuses, which are empty spaces behind your cheeks connecting to the nose.

When the lining of these spaces swells, it prevents mucus draining in your nose and throat correctly.

The NHS advises mild sinusitis sufferers to clean the nose with a salt water solution, or purchase a decongestant nasal spray from a pharmacist.