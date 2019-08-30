William Lawson aims to be the dirt devil again for Edinburgh Monarchs

William Lawson has probably been one of the most maligned riders within the ranks of the Edinburgh Monarchs squad this season. The Scot, without question, is one of the most experienced reserve riders in the Championship League.

Despite his ability he has never quite fulfilled his true potential, very much to the frustration of the Monarchs management who know he should be doing better.

Yet Lawson, for whatever reason, can turn it on when things come together for him, as they did a week ago when Monarchs hammered Birmingham Brummies 60-30. With six points to his name Lawson said: “The track last week had just the right amount of dirt on it and it was great and easy to ride.

“I quite enjoyed myself and feel I’m getting better.”

And while some will feel it’s a bit late for Lawson to start blooming, the rider added: “I try to seek improvement in my speedway every week.”

As he prepares to face Newcastle Diamonds at Armadale tonight, Lawson also revealed how impressed he was with his young partner Connor Coles last week.

“I watched Connor’s last two rides and I liked what I saw. Connor has found it quite difficult at times this year, but his confidence will have been boosted by that performance.

“His five points were well earned.”

Meanwhile, James Sarjeant, who signed for Premiership club Ipswich Witches this week as the Suffolk side shuffled their pack to boost their play-off chances in the wake of a heavy defeat at Swindon, was also among the points against the Brummies, racking up nine from his five starts.

Sarjeant side: “The track was in good nick and it was a good meeting for me.”

Sarjeant also combined with Sam Masters for a 5-1 advantage in the sixth race and said: “Partnering Sam is fantastic. You learn so much from a guy like Sam, and I enjoy riding with him.”

Monarchs’ heat leader Cameron Heeps is still out injured and the club will use the rider replacement facility as cover against the Diamonds who moved off the foot of the table after their 54-36 defeat of Birmingham at Brough Park last Sunday.