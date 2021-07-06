Confronting the controversial TV personality, who recently walked off a live airing of Good Morning Britain, Murray named Morgan’s take on the Raducanu withdrawal as “very harsh”.

British Emma Raducanu withdrew from Wimbledon after suffering breathing difficulties during her fourth-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic, which Morgan saw as the young player “losing badly.”

Morgan defended former professional tennis player John McEnroe who said Emma Raducanu, aged 18, found playing in the last 16 of Wimbledon “a little too much.”

Taking to Twitter and misspelling the young tennis star’s name, Morgan said: “McEnroe told the truth.

"Ms Raducuna’s a talented player but couldn’t handle the pressure and quit when she was losing badly.

"Not ‘brave’, just a shame.

"If I were her, I’d tell my fans to stop abusing McEnroe, and seek his advice on how to toughen up and become a champion like he was.”

Scotland’s Andy Murray who was knocked out of Wimbledon after being beaten by Canadian 10th seed Denis Shapovalov, responded: “Think this is a very harsh take on the situation Piers.”

Morgan and Murray also came at loggerheads when Morgan tweeted: “Mental strength and resilience are not dirty words.

“They’re good things that need to be taught, nurtured, encouraged and celebrated from school onwards.

"This would be immeasurably easier if so many high profile people stopped playing the victim.”

Murray responded: "No question mental toughness can be what separates the best in sport but surely you aren’t judging her mental toughness on yesterday’s match?!”

Raducanu was trailing 4-6 0-3 to Tomljanovic when a trainer was called onto the pitch after she reported that she was suffering from breathing difficulties.

She left the court to receive further treatment, however, it was soon announced she would not be returning.

Aged only 18, and ranked 338th, Raducanu had enjoyed a remarkable rise over the last week at Wimbledon when she beat two top-50 opponents, Marketa Vondrousova and Sorana Cirstea, to reach the last 16, making her the last Briton standing in the singles draws.

