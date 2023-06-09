Hibs hope to benefit from a brand new, hybrid playing surface at Easter Road next season, after the Gordon family funded a complete refit of the pitch. Work began in earnest after the 4-2 cinch Premiership victory over Celtic, led by head groundsman Stevie Thomas, with drainage improvements installed before the turf was lifted.

Replacing the Easter Road pitch has been on the cards for a while. Previous managers Jack Ross and Shaun Maloney both voiced their displeasure with the quality of the surface, partially caused by poor circulation of air and light.

Speaking in February 2022, chief executive Ben Kensell said: “The pitch gets a fair amount of sun in the very early morning, but for the rest of the day we get very little. We do have heat lamps to try to improve that but it is fundamentally a case of ripping it up and starting again."

Hibs head groundsman Stevie Thomas works on the Easter Road pitch prior to the renovations

Kensell knows the difference hybrid pitches can make, having seen football played on them during his time with both Charlton and Norwich but the cost was, last season at least, considered prohibitive.

“It’s something like 60 per cent synthetic and 40 per cent grass. I think that is something we will have to end up doing, both at HTC and at Easter Road. That’s what we had at Charlton and at Norwich, and it is quite an undertaking but the issue is more around the cost.”

The new hybrid pitch at Easter Road is expected to be ready in time for the start of the club’s European campaign on July 27 and the 2023/24 league season. Work has also taken place at the club’s Ormiston training base, with the main pitch already replaced since work began in April. A similar hybrid surface will be ready for the players’ return to pre-season training on June 22, and the club plans to upgrade the remaining pitches at HTC starting later this month.

