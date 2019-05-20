21 of the best 'a Scotsman, an Englishman and an Irishman' jokes

An Englishman, a Scotsman and an Irishman walk into a bar.

An Englishman, a Scotsman and an Irishman walk into a bar.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

It’s the set-up to a classic joke format that has been replicated the world over, poking fun at the stereotypes of our nearest national neighbours.

Sometimes Scots are the butt of the joke, sometimes we ‘win’ at the expense of the others, but either way these jokes always raise a wry smile.

Here are 21 of the best:

Tea-drinking Survey

An Englishman, an Irishman and a Scotsman were taking part in a survey about tea-drinking habits.

“I always stir my tea with my left hand,” said the Englishman.

“I always stir my tea with my right hand,” said the Scotsman.

“How about you?” the Irishman was asked.

“Oh me?” said the Irishman, “I always use a spoon.”

Lake Fishing

An Englishman, an Irishman and a Scotsman were out fishing in a boat on a lake together and doing very well.

“This is a terrific spot for fishing,” said the Scotsman. “How will we know where this spot is next time?”

“I've thought of that,” said the Englishman, “I've just put a mark on the side of the boat.”

“You idiot,” said the Irishman, “how do you know we will get this boat the next time?”

Removal Men

An Englishman, an Irishman and a Scotsman set up in business as furniture removal men.

On their first job when the householder saw the Englishman and the Scotsman struggling to carry a wardrobe upstairs, she asked them, “Where is the Irishman?”

“Oh, he's in the wardrobe stopping the wire coat-hangers from rattling.”

Confessing Secrets

An Englishman, an Irishman and a Scotsman were confessing their secret vices to each other.

“I'm a terrible gambler,” said the Englishman.

“I'm a terrible drinker,” said the Scotsman.

“My vice is much less serious,” said the Irishman, “I just like to tell tales about my friends.”

Firing Squad

An Englishman, Irishman, Welshman and Scotsman were captured while fighting in a far-off land, and the leader of the captors said, “We're going to line you up in front of a firing squad and shoot you all in turn. But first, you each can make a final wish.”

The Englishman responds, “I'd like to hear ‘God Save The Queen’ just one more time to remind me of the auld country, played by the London All Boys Choir. With Morris Dancers Dancing to the tune.”

The Irishman replies, “I'd like to hear ‘Danny Boy’ just one more time to remind me of the auld country, sung in the style of Daniel O'Donnell, with Riverdance dancers skipping gaily to the tune.”

The Welshman answers, “I'd like to hear ‘Men of Harlech’ just one more time to remind me of the country, sung as if by the Treorchy Male Voice Choir.”

The Scotsman says quickly, “I'd like to be shot first.”

Magic Trick

An Englishman and a Scotsman go to a pastry shop.

The Englishman whisks three cookies into his pocket with lightning speed. The baker doesn't notice.

The Englishman says to the Scotsman: "You see how clever we are? You'll never beat that!"

The Scotsman says to the Englishman: "Watch this, a Scotsman is always cleverer than an Englishman." He says to the baker, "Give me a cookie, I can show you a magic trick!"

The baker gives him the cookie which the Scotsman promptly eats. Then he says to the baker: "Give me another cookie for my magic trick."

The baker is getting suspicious, but he gives it to him. He eats this one too.

Then he says again: "Give me one more cookie... "

The baker is getting angry now but gives him one anyway. The Scotsman eats this one too.

Now the baker is mad, and he yells: "And where is your famous magic trick?"

The Scotsman says: "Look in the Englishman's pocket!"

Banged Up

A Scotsman, an Irishman, and an Englishman are each sentenced to a year in solitary confinement; before being locked away, each is to be granted a year's supply of whatever he wants to help him get through the long spell alone.

The Scotsman asks for a year's supply of whisky; it's given to him and he's locked away.

The Irishman asks for a year's supply of Guinness, so he's locked up with several thousand bottles of it.

The Englishman asks for a year's supply of cigarettes and he's given a pile of cartons and the cell door is shut on him.

One year later, the doors are all unlocked.

The Scotsman staggers out and shouts, “I'm free!” and then keels over dead from alcohol poisoning.

The Irishman is dragged out into the light, whereupon he promptly dies of liver failure.

When the door to the Englishman's cell is opened, everybody watches eagerly to see what sort of a wreck the man has made of himself.



To their surprise, he walks right out the door, sidles up to the first person he sees, and asks, “I say you wouldn't happen to have a match, would you?”

Desert Island

Two Englishman, two Irishmen, and two Scotsmen are shipwrecked on an island.

Within a month, the Irishmen are distilling whiskey, the Scots are selling it at their pub, and the Englishmen are drinking on opposite sides of the bar because they haven't yet been properly introduced.

Bad Pint

An Englishman, a Scotsman, and an Irishman walk into a pub.

They all sit next to each other at the bar, and all three order a pint of Tennent's. Right as they get their pints, a fly lands in each one's drink.

The Englishman turns up his nose disgustedly and pushes the glass away.

The Irishman picks the fly out of his lager, throws it over his shoulder, and begins drinking.

And the Scotsman picks the fly out of his drink, holds it by its soaked little wings over his glass, and yells, "SPIT IT OUT! SPIT IT OUT YOU SON OF A BISCUIT!"

Pearly Gates

An Englishman, a Scotsman, and an Irishman die on Christmas Eve.

They approach the pearly gates and St. Peter says that in the Spirit of Christmas, if they can produce an item representing the Christmas season, they will gain admission.

The Englishman pulls out his lighter, flashes it and states, "'Tis a candle for the baby Jesus." St. Peter nods in approval and allows him entry.

The Scot pulls out his keys and jingles them. St. Peter says, "What is that?" "Why, they are Jingle Bells for the infant Jesus!" the Scotsman states. Again, an approving nod from St. Peter.

Finally, the Irishman reaches in his pocket and pulls out a pair of lady’s pants. St. Peter is aghast and sternly asks, "What are those?" The Irishman matter-of-factly states, "Those are Carol’s!"

Foul Smells

An Englishman, an Irishman and a Scotsman took part in an international competition to see who had the greatest ability to endure foul smells.

Each of them had to share a cage for as long as possible with an extremely smelly goat.

The Irishman lasted three minutes, The Scotsman lasted four minutes.

Then the Englishman went in and after five minutes the goat came out.

Big Deal

An Englishman, an Irishman and a Scotsman each placed a bid for a big government construction job.

"I'll do it for 30 million," said the Englishman.

"How is that figure broken down?" asked the civil servant in charge of the scheme. "10 million for the labour, 10 million for the materials and 10 million for me," said the Englishman.

The Irishman was called in next, and said, "I'll do the job for 60 million. That's 20 million for the labour, 20 million for the materials and 20 million for me."

"Right," said the Scotsman who found out the Englishman's bid. "My bid is for 90 million. That's 30 million for you, 30 million for me, and we'll give the other 30 million to the Englishman to do the job."

Seatbelts On

An Englishman, an Irishman and a Scotsman were traveling by jumbo jet.

The captain got worried that they were going to crash so he asked all the passengers to do something religious. The Englishman sang 'Nearer my God to thee'. The Irishman recited ‘The Lord's prayer'.

The Scotsman took his cap off and went around and took up a collection.

Next Round

An Englishman, an Irishman and a Scotsman all went to the pub together.

The Englishman spent £50.00, the Irishman spent £100.00, and the Scotsman spent a very pleasant evening indeed.

Wish Fulfilment

An Englishman, an Irishman and a Scotsman are walking along the beach one day and come across a lantern and a genie pops out of it.

"I give you each one wish, that's three wishes in total" says the Genie.

The Irishman says "I am a fisherman, my Dad's a fisherman, his Dad was a fisherman and my son will be one too. I want all the oceans full of fish for all eternity."

So, with a blink of the Genie's eye the oceans were teeming with fish.

The Englishman was amazed, so he said, "I want a wall around England, protecting her, so that nothing will get in for all eternity".

With a blink of the genie's eye, there was a huge wall around England.

The Scot asks, "I'm very curious. Please tell me more about this wall." The genie explains, "Well, it's about 150 feet high, 50 feet thick, protecting England so that nothing can get in or out."

The Scot says, "Ach, fill it up with water."

Prize Cow

An Englishman, an Irishman and a Scotsman were standing looking at a prize cow in a field.

The Englishman says, "Look at that fine English cow."

The Irishman disagreed, saying "No, it's an Irish cow."

The Scotsman thought for a moment and then clinched the argument. "No, it's a Scottish cow - it's got bagpipes underneath!"

Baby Names

An Englishman, an Irishman, and a Scotsman were in a pub, talking about their sons.

"My son was born on St George's Day," commented the Englishman, "so we obviously decided to call him George."

"That’s a real coincidence," remarked the Scot. "My son was born on St Andrew's Day, so obviously we decided to call him Andrew."

"That’s incredible, what a coincidence," said the Irishman. "Exactly the same thing happened with my son Pancake.”

Affair Evidence

An Englishman, a Scotsman and an Irishman were having lunch in a restaurant. While waiting for their meals to be served, they had a chat among themselves.

The Englishman says, "I think my wife is having an affair with a plumber, because when I came home the other day, I found some plumbing tools under her bed."

The Scotsman says, "I think my wife is having an affair with a carpenter, because when I came home the other day, I found some carpentry tools under her bed."

The Irishman says, "I think my wife is having an affair with a horse." His friends looked at him in disbelief. The Irishman says, "No I'm serious. When I came home the other day, I found a jockey in her wardrobe."

Team Talk

An Englishman, Irishman and a Scotsman were all stranded in a desert and somehow manage to find a deer.

They all wanted their fair share, so the Englishman said, "We'll sort it out by who you support". The Englishman said, "I support Liverpool so I'll have the Liver".

Then the Scotsman said, "I support Hearts so I'll have the heart".

The Irishman said, "I support Arsenal but I'm not that hungry!"

Captain Speaking

An Englishman, Scotsman and an Irishman are on a plane. During their flight the captain calls them up to the flight deck and issues them a challenge.

He says: "I will give 1 million pounds to whichever one of you can tell where we are by sticking your hand out of the window"

The Englishman grins and steps up, puts his hand out of the plane window and thinks for a second, before saying "Manchester", the pilot tells him this isn't correct and sends him back to his seat.

The Irishman gets up next and puts his hand out of the window, after a while he says: "Cork!", but the pilot shakes his head and sends him back.

Then the Scotsman goes up and puts his hand out of the window, after a moment he brings his arm back in and says: "Glasgow". Astonished, the pilot asks: "How did you know?", the Scotsman replies: "My watch has been stolen".

Slide Away

An Englishman, Irishman and Scotsman find a magic slide. They read the sign; "Go down the slide, shout out your dreams, and whatever you desire will be waiting for you at the bottom.”

The Irishman goes first, throws himself down the slide and shouts "Drink!" He lands in a pool of the finest whisky.

The Scotsman goes second, slides down and shouts "Money!" He lands in a pool of 20 pound notes.

The Englishman is up last, and he is clearly excited at the prospect of going down the slide. He gets to the top, readies himself, then slides down shouting "Weeeee!"