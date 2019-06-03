Anton Danyluk: Everything we know about Scotland's first male Love Island star

Love Island returns to TV screens on Monday June 3, with a host of glamour men and women vying for the Love Island 2019 crown.

Amongst this year’s cast is Anton Danyluk - Love Island's first ever Scottish male contestant.

But who is Anton Danyluk? Here’s everything you need to know.

How old is Anton and where is he from?

Anton Danyluk, originally from Blackridge, West Lothian, is 24 years old.

What is his job?

Danyluk is a gym owner and according to the Love Island website, he’s “got the body as well as the face, and he’s ready to show it off at a moment’s notice.”

Anton’s perfect woman

According to the Love Island website, Danyluk’s number one turn off is a woman who lives off her parents.

Danyluk explains that his perfect match is a woman who is “hardworking and good looking.

“Blonde hair is usually my type. They have to be into the gym because it’s such a big part of my life, so it’s important that it’s a big part of their life as well.”

What does he expect from Love Island?

Danyluk explains that in his last relationship, “I actually got caught cheating for the first time in my life and it changed everything for me,” he insists.

“I saw how much it hurt her and what it did to her.

“So, for me going to into Love Island, it’s going to be the biggest test of my life.

“I know that if I am loyal to someone in that space of time when hot girls are being thrown in all the time then I know I can be loyal to them.”

However, during Danyluk’s introductory Love Island video, he stated that he has a “medical condition” named “a wandering eye”, going on to say “I’ve never really been loyal in any of my relationships.”

When will Anton Danyluk be on TV screens?

The first episode of Love Island 2019 will air on Monday 3 June at 9pm on ITV2, and continue this pattern every night apart from Saturday nights.