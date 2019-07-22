Anton Danyluk on Love Island 2019: This is how much the Scottish star could earn from social media posts alone

Anton Danyluk, Love Island's first ever Scottish male contestant, has taken the villa by storm - with his cheeky ways and love of gossip proving popular with viewers.

Over the past few years, former Love Island contestants have made quite a lot of money from sponsorship deals and collabs after leaving the villa.

But how much is Anton Danyluk, 24 - originally from Blackridge, West Lothian - set to make after his appearance on the ITV show this year?

Follower worth on the decline

New data by digital marketing experts, Rise at Seven, reveals that influencers are now paid £0.0033p for every follower they have.

However, this is 0.008p less than what influencers could have earned in 2017, at 0.0041p per follower.

Influencers with between 30K and 500K followers can now earn anything up to £405 per post on Instagram, and those with over 500K followers could be earning a staggering £1,667.67 per post.

How much could Anton earn from Instagram posts?

Gym owner Anton currently has 870,000 thousand Instagram followers, which would earn him £2,871 per post.

Fellow contestant, Molly Mae, currently works as a social media influencer full-time, and since her time in the villa, her Instagram following has rapidly grown.

She currently has 2.1 million followers and counting, with it taking just four Instagram posts to earn what she could get if she won Love Island 2019.

Molly’s boyfriend, Tommy Fury, follows closely behind with 1.8 million followers, meaning he could earn £6,069 per Instagram post.

New Islanders Chris and Harley are currently at the bottom of the potential earnings list, but can still expect to earn anything between £178 and £244 per post.

Anton is currently coupled up with Belle Hassan, and as she’s not far too behind in the list of potential earnings, her 361,000 Instagram followers could earn her £1,188 per post.