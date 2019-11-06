The Big Nineties Festival Edinburgh 2019: date, line-up, set times, tickets and prohibited items
The nineties was the era when pop and dance music took centre stage in the world of music, with girl and boy bands dominating the charts.
It was the decade which saw the likes of the Spice Girls rack up nine number one hits, while artists including Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys and Westlife made their lasting mark on the world.
For those who consider the nineties to be the best era for music, this week marks a chance to be transported back in time, as a huge dance festival arrives in Edinburgh.
When is the Big Nineties Festival in Edinburgh?
This week, Edinburgh will play host to the Big Nineties Festival, when music fans can enjoy a night of nostalgia and dance to some of the biggest hits from the decade.
The festival is taking place on Friday 8 November at the city’s Corn Exchange.
Doors will open at 6pm, with the event set to finish at 11pm.
Who is on the line-up?
The event will feature some of the biggest and best dance acts from the nineties, with attendees set to be treated to a full festival production for the one-night-only party.
The artist line-up for Edinburgh is as follows:
Five N-trance Baby D Dario G Urban Cookie Collective
What are the set times?
The set times for the main acts on Friday are as follows:
6.00 - 7.30pm - DJ Daniel 7.30 - 8pm - Dario G 8.30 - 9pm - Urban Cookie Collective 9.00 - 9.30pm - Five 9.30 - 10pm - Baby G 10.00 - 10.30pm - N-Trance
Where can I buy tickets?
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online from Eventbrite.
General admission tickets are priced at £30 per person, plus £3.30 booking fee.
Final release tickets are also available for £35 per person, plus £3.30 booking fee.
Who can attend?
The festival is strictly for those aged 18 and over, and ID will be required on entry.
Which items are prohibited at the event?
There will be a search policy on all bags brought into the event.
The following items are prohibited at the festival and will be confiscated and not returned:
Aerosols Air Horns Alcohol Animals (other than registered guide or hearing dogs) Any item which may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon Audio Recorders Cameras with detachable lens or recording equipment Chinese or Sky Lanterns Excessive amounts of food or cigarettes may be refused entry to the site Fireworks Flares Garden furniture, deckchairs, fold up chairs or shooting sticks Glass Illegal substances Knives Large Umbrellas or Flag Poles Legal Highs Medications - unless in sealed, unbroken packaging Megaphones Nitrous Oxide Open and sealed containers of liquid/water/soft drinks/food etc Portable Laser Equipment or Pens Perfume over 25ml Smoke Canisters Sound systems Spray Cans Unauthorised Professional Film or Video Equipment Unofficial tabards or reflective jackets