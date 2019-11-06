The Big Nineties Festival Edinburgh 2019: date, line-up, set times, tickets and prohibited items

It was the decade which saw the likes of the Spice Girls rack up nine number one hits, while artists including Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys and Westlife made their lasting mark on the world.

For those who consider the nineties to be the best era for music, this week marks a chance to be transported back in time, as a huge dance festival arrives in Edinburgh.

When is the Big Nineties Festival in Edinburgh?

Will be partying the night away to 90s classics this Friday?

This week, Edinburgh will play host to the Big Nineties Festival, when music fans can enjoy a night of nostalgia and dance to some of the biggest hits from the decade.

The festival is taking place on Friday 8 November at the city’s Corn Exchange.

Doors will open at 6pm, with the event set to finish at 11pm.

Who is on the line-up?

Five, N-Trance and Baby G are among the line-up

The event will feature some of the biggest and best dance acts from the nineties, with attendees set to be treated to a full festival production for the one-night-only party.

The artist line-up for Edinburgh is as follows:

Five N-trance Baby D Dario G Urban Cookie Collective

What are the set times?

The set times for the main acts on Friday are as follows:

6.00 - 7.30pm - DJ Daniel 7.30 - 8pm - Dario G 8.30 - 9pm - Urban Cookie Collective 9.00 - 9.30pm - Five 9.30 - 10pm - Baby G 10.00 - 10.30pm - N-Trance

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online from Eventbrite.

General admission tickets are priced at £30 per person, plus £3.30 booking fee.

Final release tickets are also available for £35 per person, plus £3.30 booking fee.

Who can attend?

The festival is strictly for those aged 18 and over, and ID will be required on entry.

Which items are prohibited at the event?

There will be a search policy on all bags brought into the event.

The following items are prohibited at the festival and will be confiscated and not returned: