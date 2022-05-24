It comes after the world-famous rocker confirmed a string of tour dates with the E Street Band, with the news that additional shows in the UK will be announced soon.

Forty one years ago, Springsteen played two nights at Edinburgh Playhouse – his first ever gigs in Scotland.

Incredibly, he hasn’t played the Capital with his full band since those now-legendary shows.

Bruce Springsteen on stage at Hamdpen Park. Picture: Greg Macvean

The 72-year-old musical icon from New Jersey said he was looking forward to seeing his “great and loyal fans” on the tour, which will span the US and Europe.

The band will visit cities including Dublin, as well as venues in the UK from the end of April until July – raising the hopes of his fans in the Scottish capital.

These 2023 dates will mark the first live shows for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band since the conclusion of their 14-month, worldwide The River Tour in Australia in February 2017.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” Springsteen said.

“And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band.

“See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

The planned European stops are Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Ferrara, Rome, Amsterdam, Landgraaf, Zurich, Dusseldorf, Gothenburg, Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Vienna, Munich and Monza.