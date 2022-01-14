Celtic Connections 2022: Online and in-person shows planned under eleventh-hour salvage plans

Celtic Connectoins is due to get underway on 20 January. Picture: Gaelle Beri

A rescue bid for the event, which is being staged for the 29th time, will see a three-week digital programme of concerts rolled out alongside in-person shows.

A number of limited capacity shows are to go ahead at the Royal Concert Hall on the opening weekend of the festival and will be filmed, before the Scottish Government hopes to lift restrictions on crowd capacities and physical distancing on 24 January.

Organisers hope to broadcast at least 12 hours of music from sessions which will be recorded throughout the festival.

However they have been forced to cancel most of the planned programme over the first four days of the events due to the crowd limit of just 200 imposed by the government.

Although other shows later in the festival have already been cancelled, organisers say they are working "extremely hard" to salvage as much as possible of the remaining shows due to take place from 24 January.

Celtic Connections was staged entirely online last year due to the winter lockdown at the time, but announced plans for a full comeback in October, including a return to venues like the Barrowland Ballroom, the Old Fruitmarket, the Mitchell Theatre, the Tramway and the Drygate Brewery.

However planning for the event was plunged into chaos four days before Christmas when the Scottish Government imposed the 200 capacity land on all-seater concerts and a 100-capacity cap on indoor standing shows.

Although the measures on indoor events were initially announced to run until 17 January, the Scottish Government has only allowed outdoor events to return from that date.

However First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said hopes that the other recently-introduced restrictions on events and the hospitality sector will be lifted from 24 January and can be confirmed after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

An announcement from Celtic Connections today said: “Launching on 26 January, the online programme will run for three weeks and showcase performances from some of the most exciting acts spanning traditional folk, roots, Americana, jazz, soul and world music.

“The opening week of the festival will also now see a series of new live filmed sessions hosted at the Royal Concert Hall.

“These intimate gatherings will give up to 200 people the unique opportunity to see some of their favourite Celtic Connections acts recording live performances.

“A full programme including artist line up and ticketing information for these new elements of the festival will be shared next week.

“Unfortunately, some in-person shows originally due to take place from 20-23 January were sold for capacities greater than the Scottish Government’s current eent audience limit or without allowing for one metre physical distancing. These cannot go ahead and ticketholders will be issued with a full refund.

“We’re still working extremely hard to stage as many performances as we can in 2022.