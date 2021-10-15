Coldplay 2022 tour: Tickets, dates, new album reviews and what to expect from the band's 2022 UK tour (Image credit: Coldplay/PA Wire)

Coldplay have announced plans for their 2022 world tour following the release of their new album, Music of the Spheres, on Friday 15 October.

The 2022 tour will be as "sustainable as possible", the band said, after stating in 2019 that they would not hold an international tour due to environmental concerns.

Instead, the Music Of The Spheres tour will be powered with rechargeable batteries fuelled by renewable sources as part of Coldplay’s aim to make their concerts more environmentally friendly and to have one of the greenest tours in history.

Here’s everything you need to know about Coldplay’s 2022 tour – including tour dates, how to get tickets and details of their new album.

What can we expect from Coldplay’s 2022 tour?

The main focus on Coldplay’s Music Of The Sphere’s tour in 2022 so far is the use of a sustainable “show battery”, supplied by BMW, which will be recharged using solar power and generators powered by hydrotreated vegetable oil.

Lead singer Chris Martin said: "We're proud to partner with BMW to create the world's first tourable, rechargeable show battery - which will allow us to power our concerts almost entirely from clean, renewable energy.

"These alternatives will replace the usual diesel and petrol generators, which will reduce the carbon footprint of the concerts."

But fans going to see the band on tour next year will also be able to generate electricity for the band themselves, with a kinetic stadium floor and power bikes set to be used at Coldplay Music Of The Sphere concerts for fans to use body heat converted into kinetic energy to generate electricity.

The band wrote on Twitter: "Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band.

"We've been planning this tour for years, and we're super excited to play songs from across our whole time together.

"At the same time, we're very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis.

"So we've spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour's potential to push things forward.

They added: "We won't get everything right, but we're committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn.

"It's a work in progress and we're really grateful for the help we've had so far.

"If you'd like to come to a show and sing with us, we're so excited to see you."

What are the Coldplay 2022 UK tour dates?

With the band holding their global Music Of The Spheres tour from March 2022 onwards, only a select few UK venues feature in the band’s tour schedule.

Coldplay fans will have to wait until August 2022 to see the band in the UK, when the Music Of The Spheres tour arrives in London on 12 August 2022 at Wembley Stadium.

The band will perform at Wembley for another two nights, on 13 August and 16 August, before moving up to Scotland for the final UK date of their tour.

Coldplay will hold their final UK 2022 tour gig at Glasgow’s Hampden Park Stadium on 23 August.

How can I get tickets to see Coldplay in 2022?

Coldplay 2022 tour tickets for the limited run of UK shows have not yet been released.

But tickets for the Music Of The Spheres tour are set to go on general sale via gig ticket platforms like TicketMaster from Friday 22 October at 10am.

Presale tickets will also be available to fans looking to snap up spaces at Coldplay’s 2022 gigs before they go on full release.

Early access to pre-sale tickets going on sale on Thursday 21 October at 10am until 9am on Friday are available to those who purchase Music Of The Spheres in any format on the Coldplay UK webstore at https://ukstore.coldplay.com/.

But the band’s website adds that purchase of these items isn’t strictly necessary – with fans still able to sign up to access for the ticket presale on the Coldplay website here.

What have critics said about the new Coldplay album in reviews?

Reviews for the new Coldplay album have so far seen mixed responses to the band’s return to pop and synth tracks.

The Guardian’s Alexis Petridis has seemingly given the lowest review for the album so far, giving Music Of The Spheres a two-star rating and calling the band’s pivot to pop a “desperate” attempt to save their “slipping status” in the music industry.

"Coldplay have pivoted towards pop before – on their Stargate-produced, EDM-infused 2015 album A Head Full of Dreams – but it has rarely sounded as deliberate or as non-organic as this,” says Petridis.

The NME meanwhile received the album far more warmly, with reviewer Rhian Daly writing: “Instead of hunkering down in glitchy sci-fi sounds and noodling electronics, Coldplay (with the help of Swedish hitmaker Max Martin on co-production) do what they do best.

"The album is full of soaring pop melodies that take you high enough to enter orbit and touching sentiments that makes the universe around you glow ever brighter."

Pitchfork’s review of the album criticised its sci-fi aesthetic and futuristic appeal, with Pitchfork’s Ryan Dombal calling Music Of The Spheres “more akin to the franchise’s notorious prequels: overblown, cartoonish, seemingly made for 8-year-olds.”

They added: “Even Jar Jar Binks himself might look askance at Coldplay’s latest CGI abomination of a video, featuring dancing alien ducks among other extraterrestrials possibly kidnapped from an off-brand theme park.”

Music Of The Spheres is out now.

Additional reporting by PA reporters Naomi Clarke and Keri-Ann Roper

