Comic Con Scotland: Film and TV convention in Edinburgh called off due to curbs on indoor events

The Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston was due to host next month's Comic Con Scotland event.

Clueless star Alicia Silverstone, Michael Madsen, whose films include Reservoir Dogs and Thelma & Louise, Titanic actor Billy Zane, Outlander favourite Graham McTavish and Scrubs star John C McGinley were all due to appear at Comic Con Scotland’s long-awaited comeback at the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston.

However organisers say they were left with no option but to take the “heartbreaking" decision to pull the plug due to uncertainty over the impact of rules on face coverings and vaccine passports.

They claimed that nearly a third of ticketholders could have faced missed out due to the demand for attendees to be fully vaccinated. They have postponed next month’s event for at least 12 months.

Other guests included The Vampire Diaries stars Paul Wesley, Joseph Morgan and Daniel Gillies, Back to the Future stars Lea Thompson, James Tolkan, and Claudia Wells, and Only Fools and Horses stars John Challis and Patrick Duffy.

Previous conventions have featured appearances from Knight Rider and Baywatch star David Hasselhoff, Flash Gordon actor Sam Jones, Gremlins star Zach Galligan, and Ghostbusters actors Ernie Hudson and William Atherton.

The official announcement said: “Following a meeting with the Royal Highland Centre, it’s with huge regret that we are forced to postpone this event.“We realise this will be a massive disappointment to so many of you and it is absolutely gutting for us. We’ve been left with no other option.

“We always had huge challenges with this show, but with ticket sales at record levels we so badly wanted to complete it for the fans. However the circumstances have made that impossible.”

Under the current restrictions, organisers of indoor events for more than 2000 people must seek special permission from a local authority. Proposals for the introduction of vaccine passports from 1 October would apply to all unseated indoor events for more than 500 people.

The statement added: “Scotland has different rules regarding large indoor events than England. We had to submit a request to be allowed to run the event at all. There’s also an indoor mask mandate.

"We had hoped that the vaccine passports would replace these measures but they don’t.

‘Therefore we potentially wouldn’t find out until the day before the event whether we can hold it or not. This makes it impossible to book dozens of flights and ask fans to travel to Edinburgh.

"We simply cannot run a comic con where people have paid for photos with someone wearing a mask. It’s not fair on you at all.

“The vaccine passport would’ve been workable and not postponed the event in itself - but it still means that roughly 20-30 per cent of ticketholders may not be allowed into the venue.

“We tried everything we could to make this show happen but, taking all of the above into account, it just isn’t possible.”

A statement from the Royal Highland Centre said: “Following the latest Government advice concerning mass gathering and events, we have been in lengthy discussions with organisers, promoters and events.