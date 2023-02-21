Creative Scotland's £7m funding cut restored as Scottish Government u-turns in wake of campaigns

John Swinney has u-turned on a proposed 10 per cent budget cut for Creative Scotland. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Creative Scotland has had nearly £7 million in funding restored after union leaders issued an eleventh-hour demand and warned that the move would put 8500 arts workers at risk.

Ministers had been accused of using culture jobs as “cannon fodder” to make savings in their budget plans amid claims the planned cut was a “wholly lamentable political choice.”

However Deputy First Minister John Swinney, the acting Finance Minister, announced an amendment to the government’s budget plans in the Scottish Parliament.

The 10 per cent funding cut for Creative Scotland emerged in December despite months of warnings about the risk of arts companies reliant on public funding going under due to a perfect storm of reduced audiences in the wake of the pandemic, rising costs and the impact of the economic climate.

Chief executive Iain Munro warned in January that it may have to cut in half the number of companies and organisations it provides long-term funding for without a rethink.

However the government had insisted that Creative Scotland instead use some its national lottery reserves to make up the shortfall.

An emergency campaign launched less than a week ago warned the government that Scotland’s arts sector was at risk of slipping into "significant decline" without urgent action.

Launched by the UK-wide Campaign for the Arts alliance and Culture Counts, Scotland’s network of arts, heritage and creative industries organisations, the campaign called for an urgent “change of direction” from the government.

Eight unions representing actors, musicians, visual artists, writers, crew and technicians joined forces on Monday to plead for a rethink over Creative Scotland’s proposed cut, saying it would affect some of the country's most “precarious” workers.

Mr Swinney said: “We had asked Creative Scotland to sustain investment next year by utilising £6.6 milion from their accumulated lottery reserves in place of a further year of additional grant funding for general lower lottery income.

“I am now in a position not to require that and will provide an uplift of £6.6 milion for 2023-24 to ensure Creative Scotland’s reserve funding can supplement rather than replace grant funding.

“That means there is a substantial increase in the Scottish Government’s funding for culture and major events in the next financial year, at a time when the country requires the inspiration that the culture and arts sector can provide for all of us.

“I have judged that this is the absolute limit of additional funding that I can provide.”