Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The cult classic rom-com which follows Bridget as she tries to find a boyfriend is celebrating its anniversary and the dungeons in Scotland’s capital and York have teamed up to give those who are unlucky in love a boost this February 14.

And those who also find themselves single on Valentine’s Day can now revel in the Edinburgh’s dark past for no cost.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at the Edinburgh Dungeon are to get paid

The first 20 people to take up the offer will also have the chance to bag a Valentine’s Day survival kit, which includes a black rose, Bridget Jones-esque big pants and a lovesick bag.

Mark Mattinson, general manager at the York Dungeon, said: “Valentine’s Day can be a difficult time for some, that’s why this year the Dungeons is offering those who share their name with the classic big screen character – who is usually down on her luck in love – the chance to enjoy the attraction for free.

"So leave the ice cream in the fridge and keep those pyjamas under the pillow and come out and celebrate Valentine’s Day at the spookiest attraction in the UK.

"Here at the Dungeons, we celebrate all those (in)famous characters and we wanted to show that Valentine’s Day isn’t just for those head over heels in love.

"Who knows, singletons may even find the one they’re looking for down in the depths of the dungeons.”

Visitors will be able to hear various spooky Edinburgh stories about the likes of The Green Lady, Elizabeth Elphinstone, and watch live actor shows.

To receive free entry, visit Edinburgh Dungeon on Monday and prove your name by showing identification.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.