Edinburgh International Festival star Alan Cumming tests positive for Covid in New York

Alan Cumming is due to perform four shows at the Edinburgh International Festival next month. Picture: Josh Going

The New York-based singer, actor and writer was due to fly to London this week ahead of planned appearances at the Edinburgh International Festival next month.

However the 56-year-old, who shot to fame in the stage show Cabaret, is now self-isolating.

Cumming is one of the hottest tickets at next month’s Edinburgh International Festival, where his latest cabaret show – Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age – will be performed for the first time in the UK.

In a video message posted on social media, Cumming urged his fans to get vaccinated, insisting he felt “totally fine” and was “pretty asymptomatic.”

He said: “I feel totally fine. One day last week I felt I had bad allergies and was a bit achy. It was probably me fighting it off.

"But I’m pretty asymptomatic and I’m double vaccinated so – this just in – the vaccine works.

“I just wanted to say that before I was vaccinated I was really scared of getting Covid because I am asthmatic and I was worried about what a respiratory virus could do to me.

"I just feel that the idea that I have got it now and I didn’t even know I had it – I only found out because I had to get a test because I was supposed to fly to London today – shows that the vaccine is so effective.

"Anyone who you know who hasn’t been vaccinated – please encourage them to do so for everyone’s sake.”

Cumming travelled to Australia recently to perform at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival, however he was forced to call of a tour due to a series of fresh Covid outbreaks across several states.

He said at the time: “I’m so sorry that Ms Rona is playing havoc with my tour but if the Brisbane, Sydney, Gold Coast, Perth and Melbourne audiences are disappointed, please know that no one is more upset than me.

“I will come back and make it up to you once Australia is vaxxed up and open for business.”

Cumming's own New York nightclub – Club Cumming – announced in May that it would require proof of vaccination to secure entry.

In a statement posted on social media, the club said: “We decided to adopt this new policy not as a way to discriminate but as a way to encourage our community to get vaccinated.

"As more LGTBQAI+ establishments embrace similar practices, we hope that being able to enjoy all of the benefits of all the fun things that our great city offers will work as a powerful incentive for those on the fence to get their shots, so please get this done and join the party.”