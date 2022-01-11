Edinburgh Playhouse has pulled its week-long production of Waitress due to start next week following a Covid update at parliament from Nicola Sturgeon(Photo: Liam Rudden).

The Waitress performances at the Playhouse – which were scheduled to begin on January 18 and last till January 22- were postponed following the Covid update.

The announcement from the First Minister confirmed that indoor seating events will continue to be limited to 200 in the coming days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Edinburgh Playhouse spokesperson said: “We regret to announce that the following performances scheduled to play at the Edinburgh Playhouse have been postponed.

"If you have any tickets to these performances, you do not need to do anything at this time. You will be contacted from your point of purchase in the next few days with next steps.

"Performances from January 25 onwards are still scheduled to go ahead as planned and any changes to this will be communicated as soon as possible if restrictions should be extended by the Scottish Government.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.