Edinburgh Playhouse to remain open despite rise in Omicron cases in Scotland

The Playhouse announced this update in a Twitter post on Wednesday and said that protocols to protect their guests and staff against the virus will also remain in place.

A production of White Christmas is currently on at the Edinburgh until December 30.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh Playhouse has announced that they will remain open.

An Edinburgh Playhouse spokesperson said: "We are proud to be part of the group of theatres that developed and, on re-opening, implemented protocols to keep staff and audiences safe.

"These requirements remain in place.

"They include COVID checks upon entry in the form of either a double vaccination or negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of arrival via the NHS self report tool and mandatory mask wearing unless medically exempt.”

The news comes as the UK has recorded the highest daily total of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, with 78,610 new cases recorded as of 9am on Wednesday.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.