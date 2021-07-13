Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre to host free auditions for young performers this weekend
Renowned talent management and theatre training programme, Stagebox, is on the hunt for the region's rising stars.
Stagebox will host free auditions at the Festival Theatre on Saturday, July 17.
A lucky few will be selected to attend an award-winning performance training programme in Edinburgh during the school holidays.
Youngsters will also benefit from the talent management at Stagebox which has helped propel several young Scots into the limelight.
Stagebox recently helped Abby Wallace from Edinburgh land a prime role in the brand-new BBC comedy series, Dinosaur, as Young Nina.
The in-person weekend auditions are free of charge to ensure everyone has a chance to shine.
Kirsti Bagger, head agent at Stagebox, said: “We have completely removed Stagebox audition fees this year as we’re passionate about accessibility and inclusivity.
“Whether you’ve got plenty of experience or are a complete newcomer, anyone can audition to become a part of Stagebox – we’re simply looking for passion, ambition and star quality.”