They will join legendary American singer Candi Staton and Scottish pop-rock favourites Texas as headliners at Fringe by the Sea in North Berwick.

Folk veterans Phil Cunningham and Aly Bain and The Manfreds, the modern-day incarnation of sixties pop stars Manfred Mann, have also been confirmed in the line-up for the event, one of Scotland’s few summer festivals to go ahead as planned last year in the face of Covid restrictions.

More than 39,000 people flocked to the 2021 festival, with Lulu, Irvine Welsh, Janey Godley, Eddi Reader, Basement Jaxx, Gail Porter and Ed Byrne among the main attractions.

The festival, which was estimated to be worth more than £3.1 million to the local economy last year, is planning to stage more than 200 events across its 10 days this August.

Fringe by the Sea, which will stage its main events in North Berwick’s Lodge Gardens, has also unveiled Dunbar-based writer Lorna Hill as its first “storyteller in residence.”

The project is being staged as part of plans for the first ever “Year of Scotland’s Stories” across the country.

Director Rory Steel said: “We’re so pleased to have these latest acts join us in North Berwick this August.

“Every year our programme gets more exciting and brings more people to the festival, which is great for the town and East Lothian.

“Last year Fringe By The Sea delivered a huge boost to North Berwick – local residents and visitors came out in droves to enjoy the acts and events.

"As ever, we strive to produce a wide-reaching programme that will provide entertainment and information for the whole family.”

East Lothian provost John McMillan said: “It was wonderful to welcome back Fringe by the Sea in 2021, to see the impressive programme of events and of course to see people enjoying themselves.

"I have no doubt that the 2022 event will be another resounding success and help to cement the festival’s position on the national events calendar.

“The boost it brings to North Berwick, to East Lothian and to local businesses is enormous.

“The council will once again work with the organisers to ensure a safe and happy time for all to enjoy this year.”

More than 25,000 tickets were sold for Fringe by the Sea events in 2021, with a further 14,000 people attending free events and attractions.

Independent research found that two thirds of visitors to North Berwick during the festival said it was the only or the main reason for coming to the area.

The economic impact of the event was said to have doubled since it was staged in 2019, when the total number of visitors was 19,500.

A spokeswoman for the festival, which will run from 5-14 August, said: “In 2022, this ten day festival will feature a strong mix of local, national and international talent across music, literature, comedy, science and nature as well as delicious food and drink from the county’s best street-food stalls.