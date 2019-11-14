A Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit live orchestra is coming to Edinburgh

Scores from the award winning shows will be performed in Edinburgh

Next June, music from the fantasy screen creations will be performed for one night only in the Capital’s Usher Hall.

The show will be a celebration of the music from the most memorable moments from across the world’s of Middle Earth and the Seven Kingdoms.

Musical accompaniments will be performed live by a huge orchestra, creating an immersive live concert experience for fantasy fans.

Tickets are on sale tomorrow but are expected to sell quickly

Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi began creating the music for the show in 2011, with most of score back then being penned for a small string ensemble.

With the series’ HBO success, over the following six seasons the music budget grew, allowing Djawadi to create even more emphatic pieces for large orchestras.

The small screen adaptation of George R.R Martin’s series of fantasy novels has drawn in record numbers of viewers all across the world, being awarded thirty-eight Emmy Awards so far.

The original trilogy of The Lord of The Rings are among the highest grossing film series of all time, as well as being critically acclaimed.

Composed by Howard Shore, conceived the soundtrack and scored around 95 per cent of the films’ length – eventually having over 12 hours of music released over various formats.

Audiences in Edinburgh will be able to experience first hand the grandeur of fantasy giant’s soundtracks on 11 June 2020. Tickets are on sale from Friday 15 November through the Usher Hall website.