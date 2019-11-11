Goldfrapp to visit Edinburgh on 20th anniversary tour

Felt Mountain: The 20th Year Tour, which will embark across the UK next spring, will see Alison Goldfrapp perform tracks from the album for the first time since its original release in a brand new show featuring new takes on classics from across their 20 year career.

They will play one Scottish date at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on 27 March 2020 and tickets will go on sale this Friday 15 November at 10am.

Alison Goldfrapp said: “Looking back, Felt Mountain represents a very special period in my life.

“It is the first album Will and I recorded as Goldfrapp, launching us in a new musical direction, and the moment for me, after 13 years or so in music, that I found a creative direction that I was truly excited about.

“I listened to the entire album again recently - something I don’t really ever do - and it was a surprisingly emotional experience.

“The songs instantly take me back. The album is still relevant two decades on, and hopefully will be interesting for people to rediscover and maybe also hear for the first time.

“In 2019, 1999 dystopian lyrics such as “I’m wired to the world, that’s how I know everything” from ‘Utopia’, and “no time to F***” from ‘Paper Bag’, have become more potent.

“I was intrigued then by the flawed concept of perfection which has become so much more intensified in our self-reflective social media era.”

Since Felt Mountain was released, they have released a further five studio albums and scored a string of hits including 'Strict Machine', 'Ooh La La', 'Lovely Head' and 'A&E'.

The multi-platinum selling band have been nominated for several Grammy and Brit Awards and won an Ivor Novello for 'Strict Machine'.

Goldfrapp have also scored the soundtracks to the films 'My Summer of Love' and 'Nowhere Boy' and wrote the music for the National Theater’s production of ‘Medea’ directed by Carrie Cracknell in 2014.

Following the tour, in autumn a remastered deluxe edition of Felt Mountain will be released on double CD, coloured vinyl and as a deluxe box set.