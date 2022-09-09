Tom Felton, who played notorious bad boy Draco Malfoy in the world-famous wizard series, comes to the Assembly Rooms on Thursday, October 13.

The 34-year-old star shared news on Twitter, writing: “BEYOND excited to share this news. Consider yourself officially invited to the Beyond The Wand tour, from London to Los Angeles.

“There’ll be meet and greets, book signings, conversations and Q&As. I can’t wait to see you there. #beyondthewand

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter films, comes to Edinburgh's Assembly Rooms on Thursday, October 13.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“UK tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am BST. US tickets go on sale NOW! Link in bio.”

In Beyond The Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Felton shares his experience of growing up on screen and as part of the wizarding world for the very first time.

He tells all about his big break, what filming was really like and the lasting friendships he made during ten years with the franchise, as well as the highs and lows of fame and the reality of navigating adult life after filming finished.

Tickets for the Edinburgh event are available now from Fane.

Felton starred in every Harry Potter film before going on to appear in a string of movies including Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

Last month, Felton said he has “loved every minute” of performing on the West End, as he celebrated his 100th show and the one-year anniversary of the supernatural thriller, 2:22 – A Ghost Story.

The actor said he was “proud” to have been part of the production and that working with his fellow cast members was a “privilege”.

2:22 – A Ghost Story follows Jenny (Mandip Gill), who believes her new home is haunted, while her husband Sam (Felton) does not believe it.

Posting a photo of himself with fellow cast members to mark the milestone, Felton wrote on Instagram: “I am so proud to be a part of this production, I’m even prouder of all the company back stage & front of house that make every night happen.