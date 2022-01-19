Harry Styles: Love on Tour Glasgow tour date, how to get tickets for Ibrox gig, prices and who's supporting

Harry Styles: Love on Tour Glasgow tour dates, how to get tickets for Ibrox gig, prices and who's supporting (Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Harry Styles fans are rejoicing after the news broke that the former One Direction star turned pop sensation, fashion icon and Marvel actor will be coming to Scotland for the Love on Tour tour in 2022.

Love on Tour was previously postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

However, shows across the UK, Europe and South America will now resume – with Harry Styles’ tour kicking off in Glasgow this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets for the three new UK stadium dates are likely to fly off the shelves when they are released later this month, with Styles set to bring beloved tracks like Watermelon Sugar, Kiwi, Sign of the Times, Lights Up and more to life on stage in all their glory.

Here’s when Harry Styles’ tour is coming to Glasgow, UK tour dates in full and how to get tickets to see Harry Styles: Love on Tour in 2022.

When is Harry Styles coming to Glasgow on tour?

Harry Styles: Love on Tour will arrive in Scotland for one night only on Saturday June 11 2022 as the first UK date of Styles’ resumed tour.

This comes after Styles’ planned March gig at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow was postponed, along with other UK and European tour dates, last year.

The gig will be held at Ibrox Stadium, with doors set to open at 4pm and under 16-year-olds required to be accompanied to the show by an adult.

Styles tweeted the news on Wednesday afternoon, writing: “I’m so happy to announce that ‘Love On Tour 2022’ is finally coming to the UK, Europe and South America.

“Public on sale begins on Friday, Jan 28.

"Check your venue website for further information about your show, and protocols.

“I’m so excited to see you.

“ Thank you, I love you. H”

How can I get tickets to Harry Styles’ Ibrox gig?

Tickets will become available in numerous online presales, including at Gigs in Scotland and Ticketmaster.

You can register for presale access to tickets ahead of their full release by registering at Gigs in Scotland, where presale will begin on Thursday January 27 at 9am.

Presale tickets are also available at Ticketmaster, but are exclusively available to previous Love on Tour ticket holders.

Ticketmaster’s presale will open on Monday January 24 at 8am, giving previous ticket holders plenty of time to get their tickets before they are snapped up by fans on full release.

O2 customers will also have access to the mobile network provider’s presale from Wednesday January 26 at 9am, and Live Nation will be hosting their own presale from Thursday January 27 at 9am too.

Standard ticket sales for Harry Styles: Love on Tour in Glasgow will then go on sale at 9am on Friday January 28.

Ticket prices have not yet been confirmed for Harry Styles’ tour – but we will update you here as soon as these are released.

Who is supporting Harry Styles at Ibrox?

Performing ahead of Harry Styles in Glasgow on June 11 will be indie pop and rock icon Mitski, whose fifth album Be the Cowboy was an international success for its soulful and whimsical tracks like ‘Noboby’.

Mitski’s support for Styles at Ibrox will see the Japanese-American star perform new tracks from her sixth upcoming album, Laurel Hell, due to be released next month on February 4.

Harry Styles Love on Tour UK tour dates

Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow – Saturday June 11

Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester – Sunday June 15

Wembley Statium, London – Saturday June 18

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.