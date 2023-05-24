Harry Styles returns to Edinburgh this weekend for two shows at BT Murrayfield Stadium – and tickets can still be snapped up, with some even available below face value.

The former One Directon singer performs at the home of Scottish rugby on Friday and Saturday (26 & 27 May). And while these are two of the most eagerly-anticipated gigs of the year in the Capital, Tickermaster still has tickets on sale for both evenings, as well as more expensive hospitality tickets.

While the majority of tickets were scooped up almost immediately after going on sale, at the time of publishing, tickets were available for prices starting from £74.35. This does not include any additional admin fees.

Harry Styles is set to play two massive gigs at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh this weekend. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ticketmaster also has a fair few resale tickets up for grabs, some of which are being sold below face value. Resale tickets come and go on the website as fans who can no longer attend try to sell their briefs. On Wednesday afternoon, some were on sale for just over £50.

It comes as important ticket advice was issued to fans attending the shows in the Capital this weekend.

Fans have been told they must print their tickets before the concert. In an email, they were warned: “You MUST print your ticket before coming to the venue otherwise you will not gain entry”.

It follows Beyonce’s huge Murrayfield Stadium show last Saturday (May 20), when several fans struggled to gain entry.

Some Queen Bey fans claimed they could not get a mobile signal outside the venue, while others said the Ticketmaster app wasn’t working.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles fans heading to his Edinburgh gigs weekend can keep on dancing into the wee small hours.

Hosted by Harry’s House Party – creators of the hugely-popular Harry Styles and One Direction club nights – a pair of ‘Love On Tour Aftershow Party’ events will follow the chart-topping singer's double-header of gigs at BT Murrayfield Stadium on Friday and Saturday (26 & 27 May).

Taking place at Liquid Room, both nights will feature all of Harry’s biggest hits as well as competitions and even a spot of ‘Harryoke’.