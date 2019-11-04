Hebridean 'Peatlemania' band in the running for live act of the year honour 18 months after forming
A Hebridean band who have gone from playing in bars to selling out the Barrowlands in the space of a year and a Gaelic choir's bid for Eurovision glory are in the running for major music industry awards.
Peat & Diesel, the band behind the "Peatlemania" phenomena which has swept across the Scottish festival scene this year as the band has gone viral on social media, and Alba, the group led by the singer and weather presenter Joy Dunlop in the Eurovision Choir contest in Sweden, are among the contenders for honours at the Scots Trad Music Awards next month.
Other contenders include singer-songwriters Karine Polwart, Claire Hastings, Siobhan Miller, Kim Carnie and Hannah Rarity, the groups Blazin' Fiddles, Tannahill Weavers, Tide Lines and Shooglenifty, musicians Adam Sutherland, Jenn Butterworth and Tom Oakes, and composers Catriona Hawksworth, Hayley Keenan, Jenna Reid and Mischa MacPherson.
The venue of the year title will be contested by An Tobar, on the Isle of Mull, St Margaret's, a new arts hub in Braemark, The String Cafe, in Lerwick, in Shetland, and the Soundhouse series of concerts at the Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh.
The Alba choir's participation against nine other countries is shortlisted for event of the year, along with the Tiree Music Festival, a series of Under Canvas shows staged in the grounds of Eden Court Theatre in Inverness and a series of shows staged by the Ross & Cromarty traditional music group Feis Rois at the world-famous Festival Interceltique de Lorient in France.
Dunlop said: "Being Scotland’s first ever Eurovision entry was a unforgettable experience and to be able to do so in Gaelic, made it all the more special.
"The singers worked unbelievably hard to produce a first rate performance and I’m thrilled that their hard work and dedication is being recognised with this nomination."
Peat and Diesel will compete with Rura, Talisk, Fara and The Outside Track for the coveted live act of the year title at the awards, which are being staged at The Music Hall, in Aberdeen, on 7 December.
Fisherman Callum “Boydie” MacLeod, electrician Innes Scott and delivery driver Uilleam “Uilly” MacLeod formed Peat & Diesel on the Isle of Lewis 18 months ago and have swiftly built a following on social media thanks to videos of their "nonsense songs," which are written by singer MacLeod.
This year saw the band attract huge audiences at festivals in their native Stornoway, Mull, Inverness, Ullapool, Skye and Benbecula.
They were forced to move a show next year at Oran Mor in Glasgow to the Barrowland Ballroom due to huge demand for tickets when they went on sale in July. When the Celtic Connections show sold out immediately they added dates for a full Scottish tour.
Scott, the band's accordionist, said: "I don’t even know why we have been nominated for anything!
"It’s crazy what is going on, we are just 3 amateurs that plays the songs Boydie writes for a bit of craic.
"We don’t have the ability or the perfection all the other bands on the Scottish music scene have but if we can supply some craic to even one person we are happy.
The band started in the house about 18 months ago as a way to pass time on a Saturday night but for some reason it has spiralled out of control.
"Most people wonder how it’s happened but me and Uilly both know it’s because of the magic that Boydie creates in his comedy songs - there is nobody on this earth like him."
Organisers of the awards, which are broadcast live on BBC Alba and streamed worldwide on the BBC iPlayer, have announced that Skerryvore, Heisk, Session A9, Sian, Robyn Stapleton and Benedict Morris, the current BBC Radio Scotland Young Musician of the Year, will all be playing at the awards ceremony.
Simon Thoumire, founder of the Scots Trad Music Awards, said: "As always, the awards amaze me. They shows the strength of the scene, breadth of talent and sheer scale of the industry."
SCOTS TRAD MUSIC AWARDS NOMINATIONS IN FULL
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Beyond, by Talisk
Drawn From Deep Water, by Gnoss
Free One, by Kinnaris Quintet
Frenzy of the Meeting, by Breabach
Laws Of Motion, by Karine Polwart, Steven Polwart & Inge Thomson
Mercury, by Siobhan Miller
Neath the Gloaming Star, by Hannah Rarity
Steer By The Stars, by Skipinnish
The Reeling, by Brìghde Chaimbeul
What Makes You, by Elephant Sessions
BELHAVEN BURSARY FOR INNOVATION
Breabach
Kinnaris Quintet
Lau
Niteworks
Ross Ainslie
Rura
Karine Polwart
Project Smok
Fara
Treacherous Orchestra
CLUB OF THE YEAR
Largs Folk Nights
Sutherland Sessions
Button and Bows Accordion and Fiddle club
Montrose Folk Club
COMPOSER OF THE YEAR
Catriona Hawksworth
Hayley Keenan
Jenna Reid
Mischa MacPherson
COMMUNITY PROJECT OF THE YEAR
Blazin’ in Beauly
Kin in the community
SEALL Festival of Small Halls held on Skye last November.
Bogha Frois
EVENT OF THE YEAR
Scotland at Lorient - Fèis Rois
Tiree Music Festival
Alba Choir at Eurovision
Under Canvas in partnership with Eden Court
GAELIC SINGER OF THE YEAR
Brian O’Headra
Ceitlin Lilidh
Kim Carnie
Mary Ann Kennedy
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Adam Sutherland
Jenn Butterworth
Paul Anderson
Ross B Wilson
Signy Jakobsdottir
Tom Oakes
LIVE ACT OF THE YEAR
Peat and Diesel
Rura
Talisk
Fara
The Outside Track
CITTY FINLAYSON SCOTS SINGER OF THE YEAR
Amy Papiransky
Dougie Mackenzie
Steve Byrne
Fiona Ross
SCOTTISH DANCE BAND OF THE YEAR
The Cruickshank Family Band
Ewan Galloway Scottish Dance Band
Gary Sutherland Scottish Dance Band
Scott Band Scottish Dance Band
SCOTTISH FOLK BAND OF THE YEAR
Blazin Fiddles
Dallahan
Iona Fyfe Trio
Tannahill Weavers
SCOTTISH PIPE BAND OF THE YEAR
Renfrewshire Schools Pipe Band
Inverary and District Pipe Band
Closkelt Pipe Band
Dollar Academy
TRAD VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Fair Weather Beggar by Claire Hastings
Heroes – Tide Lines
Hope in the Chaos by Ross Ainslie and Malcolm Jones
Playlist East West by Shooglenifty featuring Tanxugueiras
MUSIC TUTOR OF THE YEAR
Claire Gullan
Iain Ruari Finlayson, Skye Schools
Ingrid Henderson
Louise Hunter
Sharon Hassan
UP AND COMING ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Calum Jones and The Trad Project
Dlù
Hecla
Man of the Minch
VENUE OF THE YEAR
An Tobar (Mull)
Soundhouse at the Traverse (Edinburgh)
St Margaret’s Braemar
The String Cafe (Lerwick)