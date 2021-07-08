The majority of music festivals last year were cancelled – for obvious reasons – and a fair few have already falled by the wayside in 2021, as the entertainment industry continues to struggle.

But, with current plans to lift the majority of Covid restrictions on August 9, a few events are still scheduled to take place.

Here are all the festivals that are currently going ahead.

Doonhame Festival

The Doonhame Festival is set to take place at The Crichton, in Dumfries on Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31.

Around 50 acts will be performing across four stages, including The Kaiser Chiefs, The Feeling, Hayseed Dixie, Bad Manners, Skerryvore, and Toploader.

Tickets, priced at £90 for the weekend are available here.

Festival organisers are hoping to scenes like this one, at the TRNSMT festival, return to Scotland this year.

Party at the Palace

Party at The Palace is scheduled to take place at Lochside Field, in Linlithgow, on Saturday, August 7, and Sunday, August 8.

There will be three stages of music, with acts including The Manic Street Preachers, Del Amitri, Hue & Cry, The Snuts, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, The Brand New Heavies, Kyle Falconer, Be Charlotte, and Colonel Mustard and the Dijon Five.

Tickets, starting at £49 for a day pass, are available here.

The Manic Street Preachers are headlining Party at the Palace, in Linlithgow.

Terminal V Summer Series

The Terminal V Festival will take place at the Royal Highland Showground, Ingliston, on consecutive weekend in August – Saturday, August 7, Saturday, August 14, and Saturday, August 21.

The outdoor event features the best in techno and house music with acts including Patrick Topping, Reiner Zonneveld, Floorplan, Adam Beyer, Alan Fitzpatrick, Anna, Ben Klock, Layton Giordani, Bart Skills, Joel Mull, Charlotte De Witte, Len Faki, PHYXIX, Frazi.er, Adiel, and Stephen Brown.

Tickets, priced from £61.82 are available here.

The Doonhame Festival, in Dumfries, will include a performance from The Kaiser Chiefs.

Doune The Rabbit Hole

The Doune The Rabbit Hole festival at Cardross Estate, Stirlingshire, has been rescheduled to Thursday, August 12 – Sunday, August 15.

Four stages of music will include performances from Dizzee Rascal, 10cc, Camera Obscura, Teenage Fanclub, Sleaford Mods, Buzzcocks, Peatbog Faeries, Charlotte Church, Nubiyan Twist, Gentleman's Dub Club, Eddie Reader, Earth Wind & Fire, Peggy Seeger, Tide Lines, Eddi Reader, and Nadia Rose.

Tickets, priced from £25, are available here.

Vibration Festival

The Vibration Festival will return to Callendar Park, Falkirk, on Friday, September 3, and Saturday, September 4.

There will be street food, craft drinks and street performers, alongside performances from The Fratellis, Cast, Reef, The Pigeon Detectives, Shambolics, Mickey 9s, Black Cat Bone, The Sensational David Bowie Tribute Band, Man Of Moon, and Nova.

Tickets, priced from £25, are available here.

TRNSMT

TRNSMT will be returning to Glasgow Green on Friday, September 10 – Sunday, September 12.

More than 70 acts will be performing across three stages including Courteeners, Ian Brown, Sam Fender, Blossoms, Inhaler, Liam Gallagher, Primal Scream, Keane, AJ Tracey, Twin Atlantic, The Chemical Brothers, Snow Patrol, Dermot Kennedy, Amy Macdonald, and Declan McKenna.

Tickets, priced from £62.50, are available here.

Knockengorroch World Ceilidh

The Knockengorroch World Ceilidh, which takes place at Knockengorroch Farm in Galloway, has been rescheduled for Thursday, September 16 – Sunday, September 19.

The celtic, roots and world music festival will include a silent disco, a Celtic fire show spectacular, cabaret, comedy and workshops, alongside performances by Afro Celt Sound System, Shooglenifty, Mungo's Hi Fi, Plump DJs, Cut Capers, The Poozies, Kel Assouf, DopeSickFly, Callum Easter, The Poozies, and Tinderbox Orchestra.

Tickets, priced from £58.30, are available here.

Playground Festival

The Playground Festival, in Glasgow’s Rouken Glen Park has been rescheduled for September 24-26.

Bands playing include The Libertines, James, Morcheeba, Glasvegas, Leftfield, Boy George and Culture Club, Kelis, Roisin Murphy, Sister Sledge, Hile Rogers and Chic, Macy Gray, Razorlight and Martha Reeves and the Vandellas.

Tickets, priced from £33.75, are available here.

Stag & Dagger

The Stag & Dagger festival will take place in multiple venues in Glasgow on Saturday, November 13, and Edinburgh on Sunday, November 14.

Acts performing at the event include Working Men’s Club, Billy Nomates, Carla J. Easton, TV Priest, Drug Store Romeos, Girl Band, Gwenno, Phoebe Green, All We Are, FEET, Hotel Lux, and PVA.

Tickets, priced at £34.10, are available here.

