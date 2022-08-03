Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Game of Thrones ‘ iconic Iron Throne will make a visit in Edinburgh as part of its UK tour as fans eagerly await the premiere of the new season of the prequel, House of the Dragon.

The ‘new look’ Iron Throne will first land at the Tower of London before moving on to Cardiff and Edinburgh, ahead of the show’s premiere on Monday, August 15.

Fans of the hit HBO’s fantasy series will be able to sit on the famed throne when it arrives in Edinburgh in August.

In addition to that, fans will also have a chance of winning a pair of tickets to the Sky premiere in Leicester Square, London.

Here is everything you need to know about the House of the Dragon Iron Throne and how to get the tickets.

Matt Smith in House of the Dragon

When the House of the Dragon Iron Throne is in Edinburgh and how to get tickets

Forged by the first king of the Targaryen dynasty, King Aegon, from the swords of his defeated enemies, the Iron Throne is the stuff of legend for Game of Thrones fans.

The Iron Throne will be making its final stop at Carlton Hill in Edinburgh on August 24 and will be there until August 25.

Fans who wish to visit the Iron Throne will need to apply for tickets, with booking details set to be released on Sky & NOW social media channels at 9am on Friday, August 5.

The first 25 fans to sit on the Iron Throne per booking session will also receive a complementary 6-month NOW Entertainment Membership.

Where else can I see the House of the Dragon Iron Throne?

Fans of the show around the UK and Ireland will also have a chance to see the Throne throughout August.

Confirmed locations include:

Leicester Square, London – August 15

Cardiff – August 17 to August 18

White City, London – August 20 to August 21

Carlton Hill, Edinburgh – August 24 and August 25

When will House of the Dragon air on TV?

House of the Dragon airs on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW from August 22.

House of the Dragon premiered its first episode on HBO last Wednesday on July 27, offering select members of the media the first extended look at the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel.

The reaction to its debut has reportedly been favourable, with the majority hailing the show’s return to form.

Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon focuses on the Targaryen family, who are embroiled in a civil war between various familial factions.