How the Grinch Stole Christmas the Musical in Edinburgh 2019: dates, tickets and how to get to Festival Theatre

In November and December, you can watch one of the most iconic Christmas stories be brought to life on the stage in Edinburgh. Here’s everything you need to know about How the Grinch Stole Christmas: The Musical.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

The classic Dr Seuss story has been enjoyed by kids and adults alike since the tale was published in 1957.

Will you be scooping up tickets to see this Christmas tale? (Photo: Capital Theatres)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, the story is being put to the stage - with magical sets and costumes inspired by the book, venture into the whimsical works of Whoville as Max the Dog narrates the story of the scheming Grinch whose heart is “two sizes too small”.

Planning to steal Christmas away from the Whos, the Grinch discovers that there’s actually more to Christmas than he realised in this heart-warming and hilarious musical.

The show features songs like You’re A Mean One, Mr Grinch and Welcome Christmas.

Where and when is it on?

The musical will hit the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh on Tuesday 26 November 2019 for opening night, and will run for six days, until Sunday 1 December.

The musical’s run will feature a mixture of morning, afternoon and evening shows:

- Tuesday 26 Nov, 7:30pm

- Wednesday 27 Nov, 7:30pm

- Thursday 28 Nov, 7:30pm

- Friday 29 Nov, 2:30pm and 7:30pm

- Saturday 30 Nov, 11am, 2:30pm and 7:30pm

- Sunday 1 Dec, 1pm and 4pm

The show’s run time is approximately one hour and 50 minutes long, which also includes a 20 minute interval.

Capital Theatres aim to be accessible for all:

- Captioning is available on Thursday 28, 7:30pm show

- Sign Language Interpretation is available on Friday 29, 7:30pm show

- Audio description is available on Friday 29, 7:30pm show

- Touch tours are available on Friday 29 at 6:30pm

Tickets

Tickets for the show are currently on sale - to get your hands on them, you’ll need to head to the Capital Theatres website here.

Alternatively, you can phone the box office on 0131 529 6000.

Tickets range from £28 to £48 depending on where in the theatre you choose to sit.

There are some discounts available:

- For friends of the theatre, they’ll have access to two for one tickets on opening night, or 20 per cent off all performances. You can become a friend of the theatre by signing up for a membership that costs £36 per year and allows you to claim a variety of benefits. Find out more here

- When booking for groups of eight or more, you’ll receive £4 off stalls and dress circle seats. Groups cannot be booked online, so you’ll need to phone the dedicated groups phone line on 0131 529 6005

- Student standby tickets are available, which allows students to buy tickets on the day of the performance from the box office from 12pm. A valid student or Young Scot ID is required and will get you a ticket for £10. Only one ticket per student

- Concession tickets also allow you to claim £3 off your ticket, but this offer doesn’t run on Friday, Saturday or Sunday

Discounts are available to those with disabilities - call the box office on 0131 529 6000 or you can use Text Relay on 18002 0131 529 6003

How to get to the venue

Located in the heart of the city, reaching the Festival Theatre is easy no matter how you choose to travel.

Walking

The Festival Theatre is situated on Nicholson Street and is approximately a ten minute walk from the east end of Princes Street.

Just head up North Bridge and keep going straight - the theatre will be on the right hand side of the road.

Bus

There are lots of different Lothian Buses that will get you to the Festival Theatre.

The main buses that serve the theatre are: 3, 5, 7, 8, 14, 29, 30, 31, 37, 37 and 49.

Train

The Festival Theatre is located about ten minutes walk from Edinburgh Waverley station.

Alternatively, many of the buses that serve the theatre also stop by the station as well if you would prefer to get the bus.

Driving

While the theatre is easily accessible via public transport, there are options for you if you can’t leave the car at home.

There is limited street parking around the theatre, but you can enjoy up to five hours parking at NCP’s Holyrood Road for £5.50 when you see a show at the Festival theatre.

You will need to request a validation voucher at the box office with your ticket in order to claim this offer.

The car park is open 24 hours, contains over 300 bays (including disabled bays) and is a ten minute walk from the theatre entrance.