Julie Walters and Jessie Buckley in running for major screen honours for Glaswegian mother and daughter roles in Wild Rose

Jessie Buckley and Julie Walters are nominated for best actress and best supporting actress respectively for their roles in Wild Rose.

Country music drama Wild Rose, which was shot on location around the city, will be up for 10 for different honours in the British Independent Film Awards in December.

Buckley, who has released an album of music she recorded for the film, will compete with Judy star Renée Zellweger for the best actress honour, while Walters is up for best supporting actress. Wild Rose’s Glasgow-born writer Nicole Taylor and Edinburgh-born writer Kieran Hurley, who adapted his hit 1990s rave culture stage play Beats for the big screen, are in the running for the best debut screenplay.

Kirkcaldy-born Lorn Macdonald, one of Scotland’s rising stage and screen stars, was nominated for best newcomer for his feature film debut alongside Cristian Ortega in Beats, which has secured five nominations.

Wild Rose was filmed on location around Glasgow, including at venues like the Grand Ole Opry and the Old Fruitmarket.

Macdonald has been shortlisted days before the BAFTA Scotland Awards in Glasgow, where he is in the running for the best film actor prize and Buckley is nominated for best film actress.

Highlands-based Hollywood star Tilda Swinton is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in The Personal History of David Copperfield, the latest comedy-drama by Glasgow-born filmmaker Armando Iannucci, which will compete with Wild Rose for best film and best screenplay.

Swinton’s daughter Honor, whose father is the artist and playwright John Byrne, is nominated for her debut lead role in The Souvenir, which was a hit with audiences and critics at this year’s Edinburgh International Film Festival.

Multi award-winning Scottish actor Peter Mullan will compete with Hugh Laurie, star of The Personal History of David Copperfield, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, star of The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, in the best actor category.

Isabel Davis, executive director of the Screen Scotland agency, said: “It is brilliant to have such strong Scottish representation across the board at the BIFA nominations this year. Wild Rose and Beats have been recognised in particular, and congratulations to the screenwriters, Nicole Taylor and Kieran Hurley respectively, for creating these distinctive and authentic Scottish stories, both of which are moving and funny with deeply relatable characters.