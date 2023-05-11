Lewis Capaldi has surprised fans by announcing not one, but two acoustic shows in Edinburgh followed by intimate Q&A sessions.

The West Lothian chart sensation will play at the Queen’s Hall on Tuesday, May 23. The gig will start at 5.45pm. He will then play an even smaller gig, with Assai Records on Grindlay Street, at 7.45pm the same evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after the Someone You Loved hitmaker announced another low-key show at Glasgow’s Argyle Street HMV earlier on Wednesday (May 11).

Lewis Capaldi has surprised fans by announcing an intimate Edinburgh gig ahead of the relase of his new album.

Most Popular

The just-announced shows won’t be the only time Capaldi will play in the Capital this year, having previously announced a huge gig at the Royal Highland Showgrounds on Friday, September 1.

The 26-year-old’s second album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, will is due to be released on Friday, May 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eagerly-awaited release is available to pre-order now in various formats, including a Limited Edition White LP Collectors Set.

Last month, Capaldi opened up about his relationship with new girlfriend Ellie MacDowall, the Edinburgh-born actress and model he has been dating for several months now.

The singer’s relationship with Ellie, 23, first became public late last year, when they were pictured out on a date together.

In February, they were spotted at London's O2 during the BRITS, with onlookers saying they looked ‘very loved up’, and even shared a kiss in the audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During an interview on Scott Mills BBC Radio 2 show, he said: “I have a girlfriend and that’s going really well, I am happy chappy, she’s a lovely lady I feel good about everything.”

Later this year, Ellie will be seen on our TV screens in new biopic Archie, which focuses on Hollywood legend Cary Grant.

The four-part drama series, which will air on ITV's new streaming service ITVX, will see the actress playing the part of his daughter, Jennifer Grant.

The documentary, How I’m Feeling, which explores Capaldi’s rise to fame, as well as his mental health struggles and Tourette’s journey, is available to watch now on Netflix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad