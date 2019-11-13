Mystery surrounds stack of shipping containers which have appeared on the Royal Mile

Some residents of the Royal Mile were surprised to see a stack of four shipping containers appear on the street this week.

The containers, which appeared on Tuesday between Gladstone's Land and George IV Bridge, are part of the Edinburgh Christmas Light Night Event, run by Underbelly.

The event, taking place 3.30-5pm on Sunday November 17, will mark the switching-on of Christmas lights in the city.

But organisers have declined to reveal what the shipping containers will be used for, saying only that they will be part of a 'surprise for audiences' on the night.

Passersby asking staff about the containers have been told only that they will be used as part of 'staging'.

Local resident Laura Kerr noticed the containers, visible from the window of her residence on Lawnmarket, on Tuesday.

She said: "They started work in the area on Monday and on Monday night they started up a generator just outside my window, that went on all night.

Picture: Laura Kerr.

"I have no idea what the containers will be used for."

She added: "I'm not very pleased, it would have been nice to have been consulted. It seems unnecessary and unsightly - if they need height why can't they have a couple of cherry pickers which drive up for the event and then just drive away again?"

It will be hosted by Arlene Stuart of Forth Radio, and include performances from Edinburgh’s Little Voices Big Stars, Rock Choir Live, the Royal Lyceum Theatre and Edinburgh Community Choir.

The containers as seen from street level.

Performances will be broadcast on giant screens located on the street, and the event will culminate with a 'Santa visit' and fireworks as the Christmas lights are turned on.

Twitter user Mary Gordon posted a photo of the containers as seen from the street.

She said: "This enormous thing is being erected in the middle of Lawnmarket nearly as high as surrounding buildings it is ‘staging’ wtf."