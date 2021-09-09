National Television Awards 2021: who are this year's NTA nominees? Which Scots are up for the British TV awards? How do I vote? (Image credit: ITV/ITV2/BBC Studios/Getty Images)

The National Television Awards (NTA), celebrating the best annual performances from British TV shows, actors and presenters, will get underway on Thursday 9 September.

As always, the nominees show competition to be particularly fierce this year – with many much-loved UK shows, actors and presenters going head to head in individual NTA Award categories whose winner will be decided by a public vote.

These include best Serial Drama, best Challenge Show and best Drama Performance.

Here's what you need to know about the NTA nominees, when the awards are and how to vote in 2021.

Who are the 2021 NTA nominees?

A whole host of British household names are in the running to receive an award at this year’s National Television Awards, with stars from Piers Morgan to Marcus Rashford featuring across a range of categories.

The beloved football star’s documentary, Feeding Britain's Children, is one of several documentary films competing in a new category for Authored Documentary.

It is joined by the hotly competitive categories of best Serial Drama, Returning Drama and TV Presenter.

Controversial Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has been tipped for the latter award alongside newcomer Alison Hammond, Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby.

Ant and Dec are also in the running for the TV Presenter award, hoping to scoop their 20th consecutive award in the category for their role at the heart of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

The celebrity challenge show is also in with a chance of winning The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award at this year’s National Television Awards, but will have to fend off Taskmaster, The Graham Norton Show and Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway to win.

Scroll down to see the full list of National Television Award nominees for 2021.

Which Scots are in the running British TV awards?

Greenock-born Line of Duty star Martin Compston is up for an award at this year’s National Television Awards – competing against his fellow BBC crime show stars, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar in the Drama Performance category.

But Compston and the AC-12 team will be facing off against fellow Scot, David Tennant.

Tennant is in the running following his chilling performance as Fraserburgh-born serial killer and necrophile, Dennis Nilsen in ITV’s Des.

Also competing in the Drama Performance category is Years & Years star Olly Alexander for his lead performance in Channel 4 AIDS drama, It’s a Sin.

How do I vote in the National Television Awards?

Brits will be able to watch the awards live on ITV at 7.30pm on 9 September 2021 and can vote for their favourite star or show of choice up until 12pm on the day of the NTA Awards ceremony (9 September).

To vote in this year’s National Television Awards, visit https://www.nationaltvawards.com/vote

Full list of National Television Awards nominees

Authored Documentary

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek

Katie Price: Harvey and Me

Rob Burrow: My Year with MND

Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency

Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain's Children

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

The Graham Norton Show

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Taskmaster

Challenge Show

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

The Great British Sewing Bee

The Great British Bake Off

Love Island

Comedy

After Life

Friday Night Dinner

Sex Education

The Vicar of Dibley

Daytime

The Chase

Loose Women

The Repair Shop

This Morning

Drama Performance

Adrian Dunbar, Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line of Duty

David Tennant, Des Nilsen in Des

Martin Compston, DI Steve Arnott in Line of Duty

Olly Alexander, Ritchie Tozer in It’s a Sin

Vicky McClure, DI Kate Fleming in Line of Duty

Factual

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death

Gogglebox

Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip

Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Newcomer

Emile John as Ethan Anderson in Emmerdale

Jude Riordan as Sam Blakeman in Coronation Street

Olivia D'Lima as Paramedic Fenisha Khatri in Casualty

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Frankie Lewis in EastEnders

Rhiannon Clements as Summer Ranger in Hollyoaks

New Drama

Bridgerton

Des

It's A Sin

Normal People

Returning Drama

Call the Midwife

The Crown

Line of Duty

Unforgotten

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Serial Drama Performance

Billy Price as Sid Summer in Hollyoaks

Danny Dyer as Mick Carter in EastEnders

Mollie Gallagher as Nina Lucas in Coronation Street

Sally Carman as Abi Franklin in Coronation Street

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

Strictly Come Dancing

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

The Masked Singer

TV Presenter

Ant and Dec

Alison Hammond

Bradley Walsh

Holly Willoughby

Piers Morgan

Quiz Show

Beat the Chasers

Celebrity Catchphrase

In For A Penny

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel

