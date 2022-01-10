New music and camping festival to be staged in grounds of historic Scottish palace

The new Otherlands festival will be held in the grounds of Scone Palace in August. Picture: Alex James-Aylin

Scone Palace, in Perthshire, will play host to the three-day Otherlands event in August.

Biled as “a celebration of culture,” the new event - which will boast six stages and embrace multiple styles of music - is being created by Edinburgh-based promoters Fly.

They have promised to “reignite Scotland’s festival landscape” with their new event, which will announce first details of its line-up and launch ticket sales later this month.

Fly already stage dance and electronica festivals in Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh and in the grounds of Hopetoun House near South Queensferry. Further events are being planned in Ibiza and Amsterdam this year.

Otherlands is the latest addition to an expanded festival calendar in Scotland this summer, when it is hoped that the country will be largely free of restrictions on outdoor festivals in the summer for the first time in three years.

Another promoter, DF Concerts, has already pledged to revived its Connect festival in a yet-to-be announced location, and is also planning to stage a series of new big top concerts at the Royal Highland Showground, at Inglison, near Edinburgh Airport.

Scone Palace has already proved a popular destination for the Rewind Festival, which has showcases some of the most popular bands and acts from the 1980s.

The woods and maze at the palace are also home to a Halloween-themed Sprits of Scone event.

The existing 19th century palace was an upgrade and expansion of a 16th century chapel.

The site, which has a history dating back 2000 years, was used for the coronation of a series of Scottish monarchs, including Robert the Bruce and Charles II.

An official announcement about Otherlands states: “The founders of Fly, one of Scotland’s largest music events, are delighted to introduce a new boutique three-day camping festival.

“This celebration of culture will take place at Scone Palace in August at the home of Scotland’s kings & queens."The three-day retreat in Perthshire’s idyllic countryside will reignite Scotland’s festival landscape combining cutting-edge music, forward-thinking art, boutique glamping and bespoke talks from industry leaders.