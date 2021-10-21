No Time To Die: Royal Scottish National Orchestra to perform music of James Bond in Edinburgh and Glasgow
The Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO) is set to perform classic tunes from the James Bond film franchise next weekend.
RSNO musicians Dávur Juul Magnussen and Emily Nenniger arrived in style at the Usher Hall to promote the event on Thursday, hitching a lift in 007’s iconic Aston Martin DB5.
The world-famous orchestra will be joined by West End star Emma Lindars, and Strictly Come Dancing vocalist Lance Ellington, for performances in Edinburgh and Glasgow.
The Capital’s Usher Hall will welcome the RSNO at 7:30pm on Friday, October 29, before it travels to Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall for a performance at the same time the day after.
The evenings, sponsored by Capital Document Solutions, will celebrate the return of James Bond to cinemas and of live music to Scotland’s concert halls.
It comes as the RSNO welcome audiences back for their Autumn Season, which features Thomas Søndergård, Midori and Patricia Kopatchinskaja.
