Crowds of up to 8,000 are expected to flock to Dalkeith Country Park for the new Out East event, which is billed as “a safe open-air festival for the care-free, the intrepid and the brave”.

The two-day festival, which is planned to have six different stages, will feature feature comedy, dance, street food, circus acts, children’s entertainers, yoga and meditation workshops.

Other acts in the music line-up include Callum Beattie, Circa Waves, Colonel Mustard and the Dijon Five, Orchards, The Magic Gang, Black Honey, The Mysterines, Zuzu and CVC.

Sister Sledge will perform at the Out East music festival at Dalkeith Country Park next August.

Efforts to stage an inaugural Out East event in the grounds of 18th-century Gosford House in East Lothian this August were scuppered by the late lifting of Covid restrictions this year.

When the event was called off two months before it was due to be held, organisers said they were planning to relocate it to the Midlothian site.

A one-night event headlined by Glasvegas, The Sherlocks and Kyle Falconer went ahead this September in Dalkeith Country Park.

Next year’s event, which is due to be staged on August 6 and 7, will coincide with the first weekend of the Fringe.

The new Out East festival will be staged at Dalkeith Country Park in Midlothian in August.

Organisers are highlighting the fact the festival site is just five miles outside Edinburgh.

An official announcement about next year’s event states: “Taking place in the stunning Dalkeith Country Park, Out East is a chance for festival fans to venture out and discover the very best Scotland’s cultural scene has to offer.

"Whether it’s sampling tasty street food, taking a trip on the fairground rides or simply immersing themselves in nature with a wander around one of the country’s most unique festival sites, there’s something for the whole family at Out East.”

Festival director Shane Grieve said: “The summer will be all about celebrating the good things in life and we’re delighted that Out East will be at the centre of that.

"Great tunes, iconic bands, dancing and the best local food and drink brands around, all within the beautiful woodlands of Dalkeith Country Park, makes for a weekend to remember.

"We have added even more of the best festival performers to the line-up, although Out East is about more than just music – culture, comedy and some extra fun for the kids is all included.

"It’s a family affair and we can’t wait to get everyone together.”

Sister Sledge said “We are thrilled to be heading to Edinburgh for Out East Festival next August. Our Scottish fam are always so welcoming and so ready to get totally lost in music. We can’t wait for the good times to commence."

Stephen Begg, operations manager at Dalkeith Country Park, said: “We are ecstatic to be hosting Out East Festival 2022 at Dalkeith Country Park. We can’t wait.

“The park’s expanse of beautiful greenery is the perfect backdrop for this vibrant music, art and culture-focused, family friendly event.”