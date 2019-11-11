Outlander named the world's 'most bingeworthy' TV show

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan have become huge international stars since being cast in Outlander.

The worldwide fanbase for the four series of the show, which is based on the best-selling novels by American author Diana Gabaldon, has propelled it to the honour in the annual People's Choice Awards.

The Sony-Starz series was honoured alongside the likes of Avengers: Endgame, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, America's Got Talent, Khloe Kardashian and Harry Styles in the pop culture awards, which are staged by the worldwide E! Entertainment network.

Outlander follows the events which unfold when Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), a married Second World War nurse is visiting a circle of standing stones in the Highlands when she is propelled back to the time of the Jacobite Risings in 18th century Scotland, where she falls for soldier Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

The show, which went into production in a converted warehouse in Lanarkshire in 2013, has turned Balfe and Heughan into a huge stars. A fifth series is to be launched in February while a sixth has also been commissioned.

Celebrating the awards win, Heughan, from Dumfries and Galloway, told his Twitter followers today: "Binge binge binge binge!!!!! Thank you to our amazing fans, once again proving they’re the #bestfansever"

And in a video messafge from the set in Scotland in the early hours of this morning alongside co-star Richard Rankin, Heughan said: "Unfortunately we're not in Los Angeles celebrating what would have been a remarkable award for most bingeworthy show. That will get us through tonight's night shoot."