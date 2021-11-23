The Proclaimers will return in 2022.

The Proclaimers are set to record their 12th studio album in the new year, followed by a main stage appearance at the Isle of Wight Festival in June.

December 2022 sees The Proclaimers return to the Edinburgh Playhouse for the first time since 2018

2018 had seen their ‘Angry Cyclist’ album released to immense acclaim, becoming their 8th UK Top 40 album debuting in the UK Official Album charts at 17 and at number 3 in the UK Official Independent Album Charts.

Twin brothers Craig and Charlie Reid, from Leith, emerged 31 years ago with their debut album This Is The Story and Top 3 single ‘Letter from America’.

Since then their enduring appeal across generations has have over the years seen them enjoy huge success across the globe

They have even inspired a musical, the play and film Sunshine on Leith. The movie was the fifth highest grossing Independent UK film of 2013.

Tickets for the 10-date Scottish tour go on sale on Friday, November 26, at 9am.

The tour dates

Motherwell Concert Hall: 24 November

Dunfermline Alhambra: 25 November

Dundee Caird Hall: 26 November

Glasgow Academy: 01 December

Glasgow Academy: 02 December

Kilmarnock Grand Hall: 03 December

Edinburgh Playhouse: 09 December

Edinburgh Playhouse: 10 December

Perth Concert Hall: 14 December

Inverness Leisure Centre; 15 December