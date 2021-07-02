Professor Brian Cox postpones Edinburgh event explaining history of universe until 2022

Professor Brian Cox, who has postponed his science tour to next year (Photo: Ian West/PA Wire).

Originally titled Horizons: A 2021 Space Odyssey, the tour was meant to come to Scotland’s Capital this year – but it has now been delayed due to covid concerns.

The tour, which will see TV science star Cox explaining the history of the universe, will now come to the Edinburgh Playhouse on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Horizons, which has 24 dates, was due to begin in September in Cardiff.

Instead, it will now begin in Brighton on August 29 2022.

Cox said: “We understand this will be disappointing, but we look forward to seeing everyone in 2022,” he said.

“We’ve renamed the tour, Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey. Hopefully that will cover it.”

According to a statement, the “difficult” decision was taken as a positive test among the tour team could “scupper the rest of the tour”.

The tour also has a Glasgow date rescheduled for Sunday, October 2 at the SSE Hydro.

During the rescheduled dates, Cox will share the latest advances in our understanding of quantum theory, black holes, biology, planetary science, astronomy and cosmology.

Horizons will also celebrate our civilisation, its music, art, philosophy and science and provides an optimistic vision of the future.

Cox will be joined by award-winning comedian Robin Ince who will oversee a Q&A at each show giving the audience the chance to put questions to the Professor.

