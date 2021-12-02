Property giants reveal 'world-class' film and TV vision after snapping up Good Omens studio in Bathgate

A new series of Good Omens is being filmed at the Pyramids Business Park in Bathgate.

The Pyramids Business Park, in Bathgate, where Danny Boyle made Trainspotting sequel T2, has been acquired by real estate firm London & Regional, which has a worldwide portfolio worth £9 billion.

The company, which owns the Atlas Hotels Group, David Lloyd Leisure and the General Healthcare Group, will be renaming the site “Pyramids Studios” under plans to signigicantly expanded and develop its production facilities.

London and Regional has already lodged plans for the new studio facilities as part of a drive to create a “world-class platform for film and TV production” in Bathgate.

It said it was also considering other longer-term developments in Scotland to help ensure the future sustainability of its screen sector.

The West Lothian site, just off the M8 motorway, is currently occupied by Amazon and the BBC for a new six-part series of Good Omens starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen.

The 93-acre site, which is only around 12 miles away from Edinburgh, has been sold off for an undisclosed sum by Ashfield Land, five years after it acquired the business park.

The Bathgate complex – which was also used for Netflix’s Robert the Bruce epic Outlaw King – boasts a 64,000 sq ft sound stage up to 30 ft tall, a back lot and a unit base. It was used as a based for filming interior scenes for T2 while location work was carried out in Edinburgh, West Lothian and Glasgow.

However the new owners are planning to create an additional 120,000 sq ft of space for sound stages and studio workshops.

An official announcement from London and Regional said: “We recognise the versatile appeal of filming in Scotland and will endeavour to create a world-class, sustainable long-term future for the film making industry in Scotland.

"A planning application to expand the studios has already been submitted. Future longer-term

developments are also being considered, to ensure the sustainability of the use and film-making in Scotland.

"We are excited to be working with all the stakeholders, including West Lothian Council, the Scottish Government and Screen Scotland, to deliver long-term success for Film and TV in Scotland.”

The sale of the Pyramids Business Park has been confirmed just days after it emerged that the Lanarkshire warehouse where Outlander has been made for the last eight years has changed hands.

At the time, Scottish culture secretary Angus Robertson said the announcement highlighted the “growing confidence in Scotland as a world-class, film- and TV-making destination.”

He added: “We are committed to developing our screen infrastructure to capitalise on the unprecedented interest in bringing international productions to Scotland and to grow a sustainable creative economy.”

Ashfield Land director Steven McGarva said: “The market for studio and production space is strong right now and this deal allows us to exit Pyramids at the right time having completed our asset management plans, generating a significant positive return for the business.