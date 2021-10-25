The pair announced that their last weekend show will take place on November 7 – although they will continue hosting ‘Ewen & Cat At Breakfast’ on weekdays from 6-10am.

They will be handing over the reins of the Sunday breakfast show to Greigsy, who currently hosts the weekday 10am to 1pm show.

Victoria Easton-Riley, Content Director for Scotland, said: “Ewen and Cat have done a brilliant job of keeping us all tuned in and laughing six days a week, for a while now. I’m glad to see them finally pass on their Sunday morning microphones to Greigsy, so they can get a well-earned weekend rest. I’m really looking forward to hearing Greigsy bring his fantastic energy, content and music from his weekday show to Sunday mornings.”

Ewen said: “Cat and I loved spending a Sunday morning together with our listeners, we had such a laugh every week. I’ve got to be honest though, it’s going to be great getting a bit of a lie in on Sunday for the first time in six years!”

Cat added: “After a cracking six years hosting ‘Ewen & Cat at Breakfast’ every Sunday, I’m really looking forward to sitting in my PJ’s on a Sunday morning listening to Greigsy. I will miss our legendary ‘Sunday Buffets’ though!”

Greigsy said: “Ewen and Cat are legends of radio, and they have left some big shoes to fill, but I’m really looking forward to Sunday morning’s with our brilliant listeners and having a laugh along the way.”

