Radio hosts Ewen Cameron and Cat Harvey to pass on Clyde 1 and Forth 1 Sunday Breakfast show to Greigsy
After six years of presenting the early Sunday morning show, duo Ewen and Cat will pass over the slot to fellow presenter Greigsy.
The pair announced that their last weekend show will take place on November 7 – although they will continue hosting ‘Ewen & Cat At Breakfast’ on weekdays from 6-10am.
They will be handing over the reins of the Sunday breakfast show to Greigsy, who currently hosts the weekday 10am to 1pm show.
Victoria Easton-Riley, Content Director for Scotland, said: “Ewen and Cat have done a brilliant job of keeping us all tuned in and laughing six days a week, for a while now. I’m glad to see them finally pass on their Sunday morning microphones to Greigsy, so they can get a well-earned weekend rest. I’m really looking forward to hearing Greigsy bring his fantastic energy, content and music from his weekday show to Sunday mornings.”
Ewen said: “Cat and I loved spending a Sunday morning together with our listeners, we had such a laugh every week. I’ve got to be honest though, it’s going to be great getting a bit of a lie in on Sunday for the first time in six years!”
Cat added: “After a cracking six years hosting ‘Ewen & Cat at Breakfast’ every Sunday, I’m really looking forward to sitting in my PJ’s on a Sunday morning listening to Greigsy. I will miss our legendary ‘Sunday Buffets’ though!”
Greigsy said: “Ewen and Cat are legends of radio, and they have left some big shoes to fill, but I’m really looking forward to Sunday morning’s with our brilliant listeners and having a laugh along the way.”