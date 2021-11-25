Richard Madeley rushed off I'm a Celebrity set in Wales and taken to hospital after falling ill
Presenter Richard Madeley has been taken to hospital after falling ill overnight on the set of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in Wales.
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 10:56 am
Madeley is currently competing in the popular survival reality show, which is shot at Gwrych Castle in Wales.
An ITV spokesperson said: “Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team.
“He’s since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority.”