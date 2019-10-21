The Rocky Horror Show: how to get tickets for the Edinburgh Playhouse rock 'n' roll musical
The Rocky Horror Show is returning for Halloween and fans are shivering with antici...pation
For six nights only the cult-classic musical is taking over the Edinburgh Playhouse Theatre, with former Blue member, Duncan James, playing the iconic role of Frank'N'Furter.
James is joined by former Strictly Come Dancing professional Joanne Clifton and James Darch who team up as geeky duo, Janet and Brad Majors.
When Brad and Janet's car breaks down outside a creepy mansion while they're on their way to visit a former college professor, they meet the charismatic transvestite scientist Dr Frank n Furter, and end up having a thrilling evening in a house full of wild characters.
Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the lively re-imagining of the 1975 film features classics including Sweet Transvestite, Science Fiction/Double Feature, Damn It Janet and, of course, The Time Warp.
Tickets for the The Rocky Horror Show are still available, despite its impending arrival in the capital.
They can be purchased from atgtickets.com with general admission tickets for Tuesday and Wednesday night performances costing just £13.
Horror fans looking for a Halloween to remember can still get tickets for the October 31 showing with prices starting at just £17.50. Prices for the show's Friday and Saturday showings are marginally higher at £21.50.
If you would rather buy your tickets in person you can do so at the Playhouse's box office which is open Monday to Saturday, 12:00 to 16:00 (12:00 to 20:00 on show nights).
When is the Rocky Horror Show in town?
The Rocky Horror Show is in town for just under a week.
It will enjoy a limited run from from October 28 to November 2.
Fancy seeing the original?
The Playhouse performances aren't the only show in town for Rocky Horror fans.
The original film will be shown in all its glory at the Cameo Picturehouse on Halloween, tickets for which are available here.