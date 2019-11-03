Sam Heughan says Outlander's global success has almost turned him into 'a spokesman for Scotland'

Sam Heughan has become a huge international star since the launch of Sony-Starz series Outlander in 2014.

Speaking at the BAFTA Scotland Awards in Glasgow, the actor said he felt "honoured" for the part he had played in "bringing Scotland to the rest of the world."

Based on the multi-million selling series of novels by American author Diana Gabaldon, the show follows the events which unfold after a married Second World War nurse is propelled back in time to the 18th century, where she falls for a Jacobite soldier.

Asked whether he felt as if Outlander, which began production in 2013, had a "finite" life, Heughan, 39, said: "We will see how long Outlander runs for. We're on season five just now and will definitely be doing a sixth.

"I just feel really honoured to part of this show which just keeps going and going, which I've been in for six years and has gone right around the world. I feel honoured to be almost a spokesman for Scotland and to be bringing Scotland to the rest of the world."

Speaking on the red carpet, Heughan also discussed his forthcoming appearance alongside Vin Diesel in the the new superhero film Bloodshot, which also stars Guy Pearce and Toby Kebbell.

He added: "It was great to do something completely different from Outlander with Bloodshot. It was really fun to stretch those muscles.

"Vin Diesel is an amazing man - he has built several movie franchises and is an incredible human being.