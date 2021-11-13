Scottish Music Awards: Amy Macdonald, KT Tunstall, Biffy Clyro, The Snuts and Wet Wet Wet are honoured

Nina Nestbitt, The Fratellis and The Bluebells were also recognised as the Scottish Music Awards returned with a lavish event at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow.

The TRNSMT music festival, which went ahead in September weeks after Covid restrictions were lifted in Scotland, was named best event at the ceremony, which is the biggest annual fundraiser for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins in Scotland.

Biffy Clyro, who headlined a huge outdoor show on Glasgow Green just before TRNSMT, were named best live act, while The Snuts won the best album award for their acclaimed debut, W.L.

KT Tunstall was honoured with an 'eco award' at the ceremony.

The ceremony, which was hosted by broadcaster Edith Bowman and streamed live online, saw Nesbitt recognised with a “women in music” award.

Edinburgh social media star Brooke Combe and Lanarkshire sea shanty sensation Nathan Evans were named the best female and male breakthrough acts.

Acts who performed at the event included Macdonald, who was given an outstanding achievement award, The Fratellis, who were recognised for their songwriting, Wet Wet Wet, who were honoured with an “icon” award, and Evans, who gave up his job as a postman to pursue a career in the industry after his TikTok videos went viral.

The Bluebells won a “legends” award, Bow Anderson was named best pop act and KT Tunstall, a long-time campaigner on sustainability, won a special “eco award”.

Wet Wet Wet performed the final set at the Scottish Music Awards, where they were honoured with an 'icon' award.

Publicist Gordon Duncan was honoured for services to the music industry.

Donald MacLeod, events and fundraising chair for Nordoff Robbins in Scotland, said: “After an extremely hard 20 months or so for the music industry, it felt so special to have all of our old friends and supporters back together under one iconic roof at one of the best venues in the world.

“We’re delighted that it was one of the first big reunions for the country’s music industry and a chance to once again celebrate the never-ending talent Scotland produces.

“Like many other charities during lockdown, Nordoff Robbins’ income has been decimated with this year’s projected forecast only 40 per cent of our pre-Covid income.

Amy Macdonald performing at the TRNSMT festival on Glasgow Green in Glasgow. Picture: Lesley Martin/PA Wire

"That’s why the event was so important - with more people than ever isolated or requiring support, our team have worked to support more than 1197 individuals

in Scotland in 2021.”

Speaking before the ceremony, Macdonald said: “The money raised on the night allows the incredible Nordoff Robbins therapists to continue their work helping people to communicate through music and I’m delighted to be able to do my bit for them once again.”

Bowman said: “It’s more important than ever for us to support the vital work Nordoff Robbins does across the country by providing music therapy to people who need it the most, and the event will raise much-needed funds for their work.