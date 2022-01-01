Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall performed at Times Square New Year's Eve celebration in New York
Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall appeared as a headline act at the Times Square New Years Eve celebration in New York.
Edinburgh-born Tunstall, who is now based in Los Angeles, performed twice – once at 9:14pm EST, and again at 11:55pm EST, right before the ball dropped.
Tunstall performed a cover of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’, which is traditionally performed at the event every year.
She also sung her 2005 hit ‘Suddenly I See’ and a cover of Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down".
The Times Square event was scaled back this year, due to Covid concerns, however, roughly were 15,000 people were expected to attend.
In September 2021, Tunstall cancelled tour dates in the UK and North America, due to hearing issues in her right ear.
Tunstall first gained attention when she performed her song ‘Black Horse and the Cherry Tree’ on the TV show ‘Later... with Jools Holland’.
Although she was born in Edinburgh, Tunstall grew up in St Andrews, Fife.