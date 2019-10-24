Susan Boyle in rehearsals for tour which comes to Edinburgh in March
Britain's Got Talent star Susan Boyle has returned to the rehearsal room ahead of her much anticipated Ten Tour, which brings her home to the Usher Hall, next March.
And fans look sure to be in for a treat if her first rehearsal is anything to go by.
The Blackburn singer rehearsed with fellow Britain’s Got Talent alumni Jai McDowall, who will be her special guest on a 15-date UK tour, which will come to an end with the Edinburgh concert on March 25, 2020.
Read More
Commenting on the upcoming tour, Susan said: “I was looking forward to my tour, but getting into the studio and rehearsing and coming up with exciting new material and suggestions, I can’t wait to get back on that stage.
“I’m also looking forward to Jai joining as well. This will be an all-new show, like nothing you’ve seen me do before.”
Irvine-born Jai McDowall was crowned winner of the fifth series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2011. The Scots singer-songwriter received £100,000 and performed at that year’s Royal Variety Performance.
He could barely contain his excitement at the prospect of teaming up with Susan. Jai added: “After a very successful first rehearsal with Susan I am beyond excited to start the tour. It’s going to be incredible and the fans are in for a real treat, can’t wait to hit the road in March 2020.”
With brand new production, staging and choreography, The Ten Tour will feature the 58-year-old’s greatest hits and some incredible new genres of music in an honest and intimate show that will inspire and delight, just as she did ten years ago.
Following on from the phenomenal success of her sell-out UK tour in 2013 and USA tour in 2014, Susan promises the tour will be “a 15-show extravaganza”.
Tickets are on sale now https://tickets.usherhall.co.uk