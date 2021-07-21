The legendary Slam Tent which was set to come to Edinburgh's outskirts has been cancelled.

Events company Fly Open Air said they are ‘devastated’ to announce that the dance music festival Slam Tent will not go ahead at the recently announced Hopetoun House venue this year.

The event has instead been rescheduled to March 25 to March 27 next year with ticket holders’ tickets being validated for then.

It was hoped up to 5000 house, techno and electronica fans would be able to attend the event, yet organisers have said this is not possible under current guidelines and it would be ‘too late’ for them to wait for the next covid update in August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers have also voiced their frustrations at seeing thousands of sports fans gathering in stadiums and people going back to clubs in England as they commented that Scottish festivals have been ‘overlooked.’

In a statement, Fly Open Air said: "Despite moving Heaven and Earth on many occasions with our team working round the clock on different contingencies that spanned across multiple dates this summer and so to now reach this point is devastating.

"After witnessing thousands gathering in stadiums over the past few months for sporting events and then the re-opening of the English nightclub this week – it is exhausting to once again see Scottish festivals overlooked.

The Slam Tent was one of the most popular attractions at T in the Park for 20 years.

"We have tried everything possible to deliver this show safely, including stringent covid management plans proposing various conditions of entry. But given there is still no proper guidance for this level of large scale event and still no clarity for the planning required around key areas such as security and transportation, we now have no other option bit to reschedule to a more secure date.

"Unfortunately the next update from the First Minister in August is too late for us, as we should be on site building the infrastructure at this point. Therefore the return of the Slam Tent will now move to 25-27 March 2022 and your tickets will be valied for this show automatically.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.