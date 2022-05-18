The pair have said comments they made in an article published this week detailing the final months of Hawkins’ life were ‘taken out of context’.

Fifty-year-old Hawkins was on the South American leg of the band’s world tour when his sudden death was announced on March 26, after he had taken ill at his hotel in northern Bogota.

The band subsequently announced they were cancelling all of their upcoming tour dates “in light of the staggering loss”.

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was declared dead at his hotel in Colombia after paramedics battled to revive him following reports of a man with “chest pain”

Cameron reportedly told Rolling Stone magaine: “[Hawkins] had a heart-to-heart with Dave and, yeah, he told me that he “couldn’t f*****g do it anymore” — those were his words.”

A represtative for Foo Fighters denied that Hawkins ever raised these issues, telling Rolling Stone: “No, there was never a ‘heart-to-heart’ – or any sort of meeting on this topic – with Dave and [Silva Artist Management].”

Smith recalled an incident in December 2021 where Hawkins allegedly lost consciousness on a plane in Chicago.

“He just said he was exhausted and collapsed, and they had to pump him full of IVs and stuff. He was dehydrated and all kinds of stuff.”

Both Cameron and Smith have now released statements about the quotes, with the former claiming they were “taken out of context and shaped into a narrative I had never intended”.

He continued: “When I agreed to take part in the Rolling Stone article about Taylor, I assumed it would be a celebration of his life and work. My quotes were taken out of context and shaped into a narrative I had never intended.

“Taylor was a dear friend, and a next-level artist. I miss him. I have only the deepest love and respect for Taylor, Dave and the Foo Fighters families.

“I am truly sorry to have taken part in this interview and I apologise that my participation may have caused harm to those for whom I have only the deepest respect and admiration.’

In his own statement, Smith said: “I was asked by Rolling Stone to share some memories of our time together, which I thought was going to be the loving tribute he deserved.”

He added: “I apologise to his family and musical friends for any pain this may have caused. I miss Taylor every day”.

Hawkins played in the Foos for more than two decades, alongside Grohl on vocals and guitar and fellow bandmates Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

He joined in 1997 following the departure of the band’s previous drummer William Goldsmith.

In a tweet from the Foo Fighters’ official account following his death, they said: “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

Pictures on social media showed fans gathering in front of the stage at the Estereo Picnic festival, with lit candles being placed on stage.

The band were scheduled to perform at the Grammys on April 3 and were due to begin a new tour of North America in May.